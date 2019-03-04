You could win a year of free flights from JetBlue, but there’s a wild catch

In a somewhat novel way to make headlines, JetBlue is offering folks the opportunity to fly free for a full year. Is there a catch? Of course there is. This isn’t so much a promotion as it is a contest, and if you want a chance to win you’ll have to delete every single one of your Instagram photos. In short, if you care more about travelling to and fro on someone else’s dime than you do about your social media presence, this is definitely a contest you’ll want to keep in mind.

Word of the contest — which is called All You Can Jet — first came up via Instagram last week. As for the particulars, JetBlue will select three lucky winners who will essentially be able to travel cost-free across North America, Central America, and select locations in the Caribbean. The only costs the winners will incur will be the taxes and fees associated with the flights. So while not 100% free, it’s still quite the opportunity for anyone looking to get away.

If you want to enter, the first step is to delete all of your Instagram pictures. Sound scary? Perhaps, but as JetBlue slyly reminds us on their website: “Don’t worry, if you win you’ll be able to post pics from everywhere we fly.”

Once you do that, the next step is to upload a customized image — JetBlue has a template over here — to your newly empty Instagram page with a #Allyoucanjetsweepstakes hashtag. Following that, the waiting game begins, with JetBlue poised to notify the winners shortly after the contest closes at 11:59 EST this coming Friday.

The full contest rules can be viewed over here.