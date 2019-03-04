The second ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer should be released soon

Captain Marvel is almost here, the movie that Marvel’s marketing department has focused most on for the past few weeks. That’s understandable considering that Captain Marvel introduces the new hero who will likely lead the Avengers after Avengers: Endgame. Marvel confirmed not too long ago that Captain Marvel will be a key character moving forward, so the first standalone Captain Marvel movie has to do well at the box office when it’s released later this week. Endgame will follow on April 26th, and we should have at least one more full-length trailer before then.

So far, Marvel has released only one trailer and a TV spot for Endgame, and the latter was released because Marvel wanted to take advantage of the Super Bowl show to remind fans that it has a bunch of superhero movies coming out this year. TrailerTrack took to Twitter a few days ago to predict that the second trailer will be released between March 11th and March 21st, which would mean it’s coming at some point in the next two weeks.

Yeah, we're saying it's likely between March 11 and 21 — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) March 2, 2019

Captain Marvel premieres on March 8th and the best move for Marvel would be to drop the trailer in theaters right after the film. After all, Captain Marvel tells the final story that we need to see before Endgame.

When talking to ComicBook a few weeks ago, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that a second Endgame trailer is on the way, but he was hilariously vague about it. “Before [the movie] is released,” he said when asked about a new trailer. That’s great news. After all, nobody wants to see a new trailer after a film’s launch.

Of course, thanks to the massive cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War, Endgame doesn’t even really need any trailers. MCU fans are going to see this one in theaters no matter what.

Endgame will easily be the biggest movie of the year, the final chapter of Marvel’s first decade of MCU films. It’ll also be an emotional end of the road for some characters, which explains why Marvel is trying to prevent Endgame leaks and spoilers even more than usual. Feige said in a previous interview that the trailers would mostly cover scenes from the first 20 minutes of the film. As much as we hunt for spoilers, we wouldn’t want too much of the action in Endgame to be ruined by trailers.