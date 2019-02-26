This epic mega-trailer combines every ‘Star Wars’ movie into a 5-minute masterpiece

“For over 1,000 generations,” the voice of Jedi master Ob-Wan Kenobi intones, “the Jedi knights were the guardians of peace and justice in the old republic.”

“… before the dark times … before the Empire…”

A dramatic symphonic accompaniment amps up the tension, the strings swell, and what unfolds over the next five minutes in the clip above is something all fans of a certain galaxy far, far away will no doubt appreciate. Actor Topher Grace and his friend Jeff Yorkes put together a mega-trailer that incorporates elements from every Star Wars movie to produce the masterful treatment that will no doubt make some of you seriously excited for the next installment in the franchise. (Episode IX doesn’t have a title yet, but releases on December 20th, 2019.)

The editing is pretty seamless, and there’s such a good flow that even someone not up-to-date — or, god forbid, who’s never seen any of the movies before — can watch this and pretty quickly get a sense of what’s what. Also worth noting, Grace has done this kind of thing before. For example, he stitched together the trio of much-maligned Star Wars prequels into what at least one outlet has described as a “more coherent and appealing 85-minute movie.”

Grace announced the new mega-trailer mashing together all 10 Star Wars movies via his official Twitter on Tuesday.

For those you excited for the arrival of Star Wars: Episode IX, maybe this trailer can tide you over until its arrival. About the next movie, one of the most anticipated for 2019, director J.J. Abrams recently had this to say:

The folks at Entertainment Tonight caught up with him and asked about how reaction to The Last Jedi has affected this next installment. “I think every movie is its own movie,” Abrams said. “Obviously this is a trilogy. We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself. I really, truly can’t wait for you to see it.”