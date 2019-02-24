LG is about to unveil an Android phone like no other – follow our live blog from MWC 2019

LG is hosting the fourth big smartphone event from Barcelona this Sunday, and it’s in a time slot that is usually reserved for Samsung’s Galaxy S announcements. However, Samsung did things a little different this year, as it ambushed its competitors with a massive Unpacked event last week where it launched the new Galaxy S10 flagship series as well as its first foldable phone. LG doesn’t have a foldable phone in the pipeline — not for MWC 2019 at least — but the company is about to unveil an Android phone like no other. On top of that, its first-ever 5G phone will be introduced at the show. Unlike its competitors, however, LG isn’t providing a live stream of the event, so make sure you follow our live blog at the bottom of this post for all the latest updates from the press conference.
The LG G8 ThinQ that we saw in a variety of leaks before MWC isn’t exactly a secret. As has been the case in previous years, LG has already unveiled some of the features of the phones and teased others.
LG revealed a few weeks ago that the G8 ThinQ will feature support for 3D face recognition just like the iPhone X, XR, and XS phones. That means the handset will have a noticeable notch just like the iPhones. On top of that, the same front-facing 3D cameras and sensors should let users control their phones with gestures. That’s something LG also teased ahead of the show, without fully detailing the feature.
Image Source: LG
A few days later, LG shared with the world one more exciting ThinQ feature, the Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) tech that turns the entire screen into a speaker.
There aren’t too many phones that support 3D face recognition, let alone gesture-based navigation. And there’s no widely available handset in the world with a display that also doubles as a speaker. If that’s not enough, LG’s V50 ThinQ is also supposed to make a showing during the press conference. That’s LG’s first 5G phone according to reports, a device that should be release in stores later this year.
We’ll get you all the details on both phones from LG’s keynote, make sure you follow along below beginning at 1:30 PM EST.
That was LG’s MWC 2019 press conference, we’ll be back with more hands-on coverage of the two phones.
Still no prices for either model, so we’ll all have to wait for LG to announce availability details down the road.
The G8 will be available in seven markets including triple-lens, dual-lens, and other variations.
The phone also supports Face ID-like face unlock — it’s called Face Unlock.
DTS:X and 32-bit Quad DAC is also there to help. As is the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Next signature feature for the G8 ThinQ: the screen is also a speaker.
The Z Camera is equal parts cool and gimmicky. That’s because phones are made to be touched.
It works for video too, both in landscape and portrait.
Don’t know about other apps, but launching the music player and controlling it with gestures is pretty cool.
They just demoed the feature and it is pretty impressive.
We’re in Minority Report teritory alright. but for phones.
Air Motion: Wake the phone, adjust the volume and take screenshots without touching the phone.
You can authenticate by simply placing your hand above the phone. Think Jedi powers but for smartphones.
Vein authentication is the most secure biometrics authentication, LG says.
So is Vein authentication. We just stepped into a sci-fi movie.
Hand ID is a new authentication that LG just introduced.
“ToF-ization trend” is not something we hear enough of.
ToF tech is better, cheaper, and more efficient than structured light technology, Infineon tells us.
“Sunlight independent,” and “real time” are a few of the buzz-words LG and Infineon are using to talk about ToF cameras.
Of course, this isn’t a secret, because LG unveiled the technology a few weeks ago, ahead of the phone’s launch.
The Z Camera recognizes your hand some 15cm away via time-of-flight (ToF) tech.
LG wants us to touch our phones less, and stop relying on two dimmensions.
But we’re moving “beyond touch” right now.
LG released the first touchscreen phone, LG reminds us.
Still no prices or launch dates for the V50, as LG is moving to the second part of the show, the V8 ThinQ
The phone should have the temperature of a 4G phone.
4,000 mAh battery comes with faster charging and better efficiency. A heat pipe that’s 270% larger of the V40 is also found inside the phone.
Sound: DTS:X and 32-bit QuadDAC sound.
“This innovation will change how people game on mobile.”
It’s a second screen that you attach to the phone with the help of a case.
It’s like a foldable experience without the foldable part.
Here comes the LG Dual Screen.
“We found a way to nearly double the size of the screen,” Lee says.
Here comes the specs: 6.4-inch OLED FullVision screen. That means we have a notch at the top, as well as a chin at the bottom.
Snapdragon 855: AI features, new photography abilities, better gaming, and faster overall performance.
Qualcomm Spectra ISP is the world’s first announced computer-vision ISP.
Qualcomm, of course, played a major role in developing 5G components for LG’s phones – that’s the Snapdragon 855 processor, and the 5G modems.
LG is really putting a lot of effort into telling the history of 5G. Or better said, how hard it is to make 5G phones.
In short: Holograms, self-driving cars, 4K/8K video, and AR/VR.
Before we learn more about the phone, LG will tell us what 5G is good for.
The phone will be out on Sprint this spring, although we don’t have an actual date.
The V50 ThinQ was a special project with a particularly tight timeline.
He’s more excited about 5G phones than dropping from a helicopter for skiing.
LG says that it’s Sprint that made this journey possible. Here comes Sprint’s CEO on staage.
The LG V50 ThinQ is first up.
LG’s Frank Lee is on stage to start us off, talking about 5G technology. Because MWC 2019 is all about 5G, of course.
And, we’re off, LG just teased gestures-based navigation and dual-screen phones in a brief teaser.
LG’s press event is about to begin, the announcer tells us.
Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR
That was LG’s MWC 2019 press conference, we’ll be back with more hands-on coverage of the two phones.