LG G8 ThinQ MWC 2019
Live Coverage

LG is about to unveil an Android phone like no other – follow our live blog from MWC 2019

Chris Smith
February 24th, 2019 at 12:59 PM

LG is hosting the fourth big smartphone event from Barcelona this Sunday, and it’s in a time slot that is usually reserved for Samsung’s Galaxy S announcements. However, Samsung did things a little different this year, as it ambushed its competitors with a massive Unpacked event last week where it launched the new Galaxy S10 flagship series as well as its first foldable phone. LG doesn’t have a foldable phone in the pipeline — not for MWC 2019 at least — but the company is about to unveil an Android phone like no other. On top of that, its first-ever 5G phone will be introduced at the show. Unlike its competitors, however, LG isn’t providing a live stream of the event, so make sure you follow our live blog at the bottom of this post for all the latest updates from the press conference.

The LG G8 ThinQ that we saw in a variety of leaks before MWC isn’t exactly a secret. As has been the case in previous years, LG has already unveiled some of the features of the phones and teased others.

LG revealed a few weeks ago that the G8 ThinQ will feature support for 3D face recognition just like the iPhone X, XR, and XS phones. That means the handset will have a noticeable notch just like the iPhones. On top of that, the same front-facing 3D cameras and sensors should let users control their phones with gestures. That’s something LG also teased ahead of the show, without fully detailing the feature.

Image Source: LG

A few days later, LG shared with the world one more exciting ThinQ feature, the Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) tech that turns the entire screen into a speaker.

There aren’t too many phones that support 3D face recognition, let alone gesture-based navigation. And there’s no widely available handset in the world with a display that also doubles as a speaker. If that’s not enough, LG’s V50 ThinQ is also supposed to make a showing during the press conference. That’s LG’s first 5G phone according to reports, a device that should be release in stores later this year.

We’ll get you all the details on both phones from LG’s keynote, make sure you follow along below beginning at 1:30 PM EST.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:17 PM

That was LG’s MWC 2019 press conference, we’ll be back with more hands-on coverage of the two phones.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:17 PM

Still no prices for either model, so we’ll all have to wait for LG to announce availability details down the road. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:16 PM

The G8 will be available in seven markets including triple-lens, dual-lens, and other variations. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:16 PM

The phone also supports Face ID-like face unlock — it’s called Face Unlock.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:14 PM

DTS:X and 32-bit Quad DAC is also there to help. As is the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:14 PM

Next signature feature for the G8 ThinQ: the screen is also a speaker. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:13 PM

The Z Camera is equal parts cool and gimmicky. That’s because phones are made to be touched. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:12 PM

It works for video too, both in landscape and portrait. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:12 PM

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:11 PM

Don’t know about other apps, but launching the music player and controlling it with gestures is pretty cool. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:10 PM

They just demoed the feature and it is pretty impressive.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:09 PM

We’re in Minority Report teritory alright. but for phones.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:09 PM

Air Motion: Wake the phone, adjust the volume and take screenshots without touching the phone. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:08 PM

You can authenticate by simply placing your hand above the phone. Think Jedi powers but for smartphones. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:07 PM

Vein authentication is the most secure biometrics authentication, LG says.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:07 PM

So is Vein authentication. We just stepped into a sci-fi movie. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:06 PM

Hand ID is a new authentication that LG just introduced.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:05 PM

“ToF-ization trend” is not something we hear enough of.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:04 PM

ToF tech is better, cheaper, and more efficient than structured light technology, Infineon tells us.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:01 PM

“Sunlight independent,” and “real time” are a few of the buzz-words LG and Infineon are using to talk about ToF cameras. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:00 PM

Of course, this isn’t a secret, because LG unveiled the technology a few weeks ago, ahead of the phone’s launch.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:00 PM

The Z Camera recognizes your hand some 15cm away via time-of-flight (ToF) tech.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20192:00 PM

LG wants us to touch our phones less, and stop relying on two dimmensions. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:59 PM

But we’re moving “beyond touch” right now. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:58 PM

LG released the first touchscreen phone, LG reminds us. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:57 PM

Still no prices or launch dates for the V50, as LG is moving to the second part of the show, the V8 ThinQ

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:56 PM

The phone should have the temperature of a 4G phone.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:56 PM

4,000 mAh battery comes with faster charging and better efficiency. A heat pipe that’s 270% larger of the V40 is also found inside the phone.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:55 PM

Sound: DTS:X and 32-bit QuadDAC sound. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:53 PM

“This innovation will change how people game on mobile.”

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:53 PM

It’s a second screen that you attach to the phone with the help of a case.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:53 PM

It’s like a foldable experience without the foldable part. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:53 PM

Here comes the LG Dual Screen.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:52 PM

“We found a way to nearly double the size of the screen,” Lee says.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:52 PM

Here comes the specs: 6.4-inch OLED FullVision screen. That means we have a notch at the top, as well as a chin at the bottom. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:51 PM

Snapdragon 855: AI features, new photography abilities, better gaming, and faster overall performance.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:50 PM

Qualcomm Spectra ISP is the world’s first announced computer-vision ISP. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:49 PM

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:45 PM

Qualcomm, of course, played a major role in developing 5G components for LG’s phones – that’s the Snapdragon 855 processor, and the 5G modems. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:43 PM

LG is really putting a lot of effort into telling the history of 5G. Or better said, how hard it is to make 5G phones. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:41 PM

In short: Holograms, self-driving cars, 4K/8K video, and AR/VR.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:40 PM

Before we learn more about the phone, LG will tell us what 5G is good for.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:39 PM

The phone will be out on Sprint this spring, although we don’t have an actual date.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:39 PM

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:38 PM

The V50 ThinQ was a special project with a particularly tight timeline. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:37 PM

He’s more excited about 5G phones than dropping from a helicopter for skiing. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:35 PM

LG says that it’s Sprint that made this journey possible. Here comes Sprint’s CEO on staage.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:35 PM

The LG V50 ThinQ is first up. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:34 PM

LG’s Frank Lee is on stage to start us off, talking about 5G technology. Because MWC 2019 is all about 5G, of course.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:32 PM

And, we’re off, LG just teased gestures-based navigation and dual-screen phones in a brief teaser.

Chris Smith
February 24, 20191:23 PM

LG’s press event is about to begin, the announcer tells us. 

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR
