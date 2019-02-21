Some fantastic third-party content is set to return to Netflix next month. Just a few of the many highlights include A Clockwork Orange, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Hurt Locker, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Seriously, it looks like a silly movie but if you haven’t already seen Tucker and Dale, you really should mark your calendar on March 29th and watch it as soon as it’s back on Netflix. It’s truly outstanding… but enough about third-party movies. Everyone knows that original movies, shows, and specials are the biggest draw on Netflix these days, and everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment service is really turning up the heat in March.
New original stand up specials from Ray Romano and Ken Jeong were among the highlights Netflix premiered in February, and Russian Doll is easily one of the best Netflix original shows we’ve seen in the past few years. We also got new seasons of Chef’s Table and other Netflix originals last month. Overall, however, February is a bit light with only 38 new Netflix originals set to debut over the course of the month. You can check out the full list right here to make sure you haven’t missed anything good, but suffice it to say Netflix is cranking the volume way up this month.
We’ve got a new season of Santa Clarita Diet to look forward to as well as a new season of Queer Eye, and Amy Schumer’s new stand up special will premiere as well. Speaking of people you either love or hate, Ben Affleck’s action-packed cartel thriller Triple Frontier comes to Netflix’s catalog next month. But the biggest news might be the end of Arrested Development, which will conclude with the last eight episodes of its fifth season on March 15th. There are a whopping 60 new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials set to be added to Netflix in March 2019, and you’ll find the entire list below.
Streaming March 1st
- Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
- Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 2nd
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 3rd
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 6th
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 7th
- The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 8th
- After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Juanita– NETFLIX FILM
- Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 19th
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 15th
- Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM
- If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 19th
- Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 21st
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 22nd
- Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
- Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 26th
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 28th
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 29th
- 15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM
- Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM
- Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM
- The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 31st
- El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in March
- On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL