Some fantastic third-party content is set to return to Netflix next month. Just a few of the many highlights include A Clockwork Orange, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Hurt Locker, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Seriously, it looks like a silly movie but if you haven’t already seen Tucker and Dale, you really should mark your calendar on March 29th and watch it as soon as it’s back on Netflix. It’s truly outstanding… but enough about third-party movies. Everyone knows that original movies, shows, and specials are the biggest draw on Netflix these days, and everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment service is really turning up the heat in March.

New original stand up specials from Ray Romano and Ken Jeong were among the highlights Netflix premiered in February, and Russian Doll is easily one of the best Netflix original shows we’ve seen in the past few years. We also got new seasons of Chef’s Table and other Netflix originals last month. Overall, however, February is a bit light with only 38 new Netflix originals set to debut over the course of the month. You can check out the full list right here to make sure you haven’t missed anything good, but suffice it to say Netflix is cranking the volume way up this month.

We’ve got a new season of Santa Clarita Diet to look forward to as well as a new season of Queer Eye, and Amy Schumer’s new stand up special will premiere as well. Speaking of people you either love or hate, Ben Affleck’s action-packed cartel thriller Triple Frontier comes to Netflix’s catalog next month. But the biggest news might be the end of Arrested Development, which will conclude with the last eight episodes of its fifth season on March 15th. There are a whopping 60 new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials set to be added to Netflix in March 2019, and you’ll find the entire list below.

Streaming March 1st

Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 2nd

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Streaming March 3rd

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 7th

The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 8th

After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Juanita– NETFLIX FILM



Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 19th

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 15th

Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM



If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 16th

Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 19th

Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 22nd

Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM



Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM



Streaming March 26th

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 28th

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 29th

15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM



Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 31st

El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming in March

On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL