GameStop announces $2,000 worth of deals in one-day sale this weekend

GameStop’s regular Pro Day sales are always a great source of deals for gamers of all kinds, whether you’re a dedicated, veteran player or someone who fires up your console and just plays every now and then to relax. And the next such sale is coming up this weekend, with the video game retailer hosting a new one-day-only Pro Day sale on February 23 — during which GameStop says it will have more than $2,000 in exclusive deals ready for gamers covering everything from games to consoles, accessories and more.

“Gamers who are looking to save more during this time of the year will find that GameStop offers some of the best deals on video games and pop culture merchandise — it doesn’t get any better than our first PRO DAY sale of the year,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising for the retailer.

You can get a full run-down on some of the deals that will be on offer by checking out the retailer’s sale site here. According to the retailer, here is a taste of what the sale includes:

Video Game Consoles: PRO DAY, 2/23 Save $100 on new Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 bundle

Save $50 on new Xbox One S Bundle

Free full-game download of Gears of War 4 with purchase of any new Xbox One console Game Deals: PRO DAY, 2/23 (Xbox One and PS4 formats, unless otherwise stated) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $19.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII: $29.99

NBA 2K19: $24.99

Madden NFL 19: $19.99

Battlefield V: $24.99

WWE 2K19: $24.99

Just Cause 4: $39.99 Accessories: PRO DAY, 2/23

Save up to $60 on select headsets

Save $10 on Xbox wireless controller Digital: PRO DAY, 2/23 Save $10 on 3-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold membership

Get 3 months of Xbox Live FREE with purchase of 6-month of Xbox Live Toys, Collectibles & Apparel: PRO DAY, 2/23 40% off board games and puzzles

30% off apparel and apparel accessories, collector boxes and all lighting

25% off select toy collectibles

$10 T-shirts (excludes clearance) Trade and Pre-owned: PRO DAY, 2/23 Buy 2 Get 1 Free on pre-owned Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games (c oupon valid 2/25 – 3/3 and will be in visible in Active Offers on 2/25. Must be PowerUp Rewards Member )

) Get 10% more credit when you trade games and accessories

Get an extra 10% off pre-owned games and accessories In related news, if you miss the deals this Saturday for whatever reason, don’t worry. The retailer’s annual tax sale is likewise coming right up and runs from February 24 through March 5. For this deal, shoppers can use their tax refund money to take advantage of discounts across basically every major product category.

Here’s what GameStop says the tax sale offers will include:

Video Game Consoles: Tax Sale, 2/24 – 3/5

Save $100 on new Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 bundle

Save $50 on new Xbox One S Bundle (plus Battlefield V deluxe edition bundle)

Digital: Tax Sale, 2/24 – 3/5

Save $10 on 3-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold membership

Game Deals: Tax Sale, 2/24 – 3/5 (Xbox One and PS4 formats, unless otherwise stated)

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII: $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $19.99

NBA 2K19: $29.99

Madden NFL 19: $24.99

Battlefield V: $29.99

Fallout 76: $39.99

Just Cause 4: $39.99

Accessories: Tax Sale, 2/24 – 3/5

Save $10 on select Xbox One wireless controllers

Save 20% off on SCUF performance accessories when you purchase any new Xbox One Elite Controller or PS4 SCUF Vantage Controller

Save up to $20 on select headsets

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel: Tax Sale, 2/24 – 3/5

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off all POP! vinyl figures

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off all apparel and apparel accessories

Blind Bags: Buy 2 get 1 free

60% off clearance toys and apparel

25% off all statues and action figures

25% off all Pokémon toys and plush