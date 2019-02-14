Happy Valentine’s Day, one and all! Whether you’re flying solo this year or planning something with your significant other, there’s nothing stopping you from downloading a bunch of free apps today. And wouldn’t you know it — we just so happen to have a list of paid apps that are free of charge for a limited time right here!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

A Million Times

Normally $2.99.

This clock-App is the official A MILLION TIMES App designed by HUMANS SINCE 1982 and published by CHAPEL Stockholm. FUNCTIONALITY

The hands of many clocks rotate each minute performing different choreographies until they pause, unveiling a digital presentation of the time. That fleeting moment is lost as the clock hands rotate again. – It is compatible with all iPhone and iPad models.

– It is an accurate timepiece and beautiful eye-catcher.

– A real wall-clock version of this concept is available at ww.chapel.se

– It was designed in Sweden by Humans since 1982 and developed by Mariusz Henke, Germany. BACKGROUND

This App is based on a physical art installation, A MIILLION TIMES, developed by Stockholm studio Humans since 1982 in cooperation with engineer David Cox. The A MILLION TIMES project was exhibited at Saatchi Gallery London, Triennale Design Museum Milan, Phillips de Pury New York and many other museums and galleries. This App is a digital version of this project and a fascinating clock for iPhone and iPad.

Download A Million Times

AirSnap

Normally $2.99.

AirSnap’s artificial intelligence experience to find products from the colors around you. Do more with what you see‎. —See an outfit that caught your eye? Or a chair that’s perfect for your living room? Get inspired by similar clothes, furniture, and home decor. AirSnap Camera is designed to make it fast and easy to capture stunning images.

—So you can feel every adjustment, simple exposure and manual focus with a swipe. Share your moments privately with the ones whom you trust. —Siri Shortcuts to make it even easier to access your AirSnap! As always, if you’re enjoying AirSnap, please consider leaving a review, or sharing photos with #AirSnapCamera to help support us! —The privacy we believe that your personal information belongs to you. AirSnap doesn’t collect any information about you, so there’s nothing to share with third parties, nothing can be hacked or leaked, because we don’t have it. We think that’s best for everyone.

Download AirSnap

Everyday Valentines

Normally $0.99.

56 beautifully styled stickers for Valentine’s Day and everyday.

Download Everyday Valentines

Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility

Normally $0.99.

Are you Two Best Friends and Lovers ? Get an ** Accurate Compatibility Score ** This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Its uses real numerology principles using the names and how they sound, and based on each name, this compatibility score is based on ancient numerology principles. To get an accurate compatibility score using this App, just type in your name and your partner’s name and tap ‘GO’ to see how compatible you both are, in all walks of life. This is indicated by a test score. The score tells you that how much each one can help the other person, or tells you how much care is present between them and also tells you if both of you are in alignment with the general life path. Enter the name by which you are called, or most know for, rather than the full name. It can even be your NickName. Keying in your Name on the left, will let you know how much your partner supports you, and keying in your partner’s name on the left, shows how much you support your partner. Download and have fun, you can test it on your friends too!!

Download Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility

ProfileWiz

Normally $0.99.

Crop your Profile Picture to Perfection with ProfileWiz! A picture is worth a thousand words. This is something you need to have in your mind before choosing your Instagram profile picture. Maybe your picture won’t say exactly one thousand words, or maybe it will say a million if you choose the right one. With that in mind ProfileWiz can make your Instagram profile picture look even more аwеsоmе. How to use: 1. Choose or take a picture

2. Move, scale, and rotate to your preference

3. Optionally flip the photo

4. Save the photo and change your Instagram profile picture Enjoy making awesome Instagram profile pictures!

Download ProfileWiz

Spoken & Translator

Normally $0.99.

Spoken & Translator is a simple yet powerful tool to translate text, speech and even to have real-time translated conversations! Travel around the world and communicate easier than ever: at the airport, supermarket, hotel, during business trips or simply while traveling on vacation.

What’s in the box:

* Live translation of conversations: choose a pair of languages and communicate easily not even touching the device

* Automatic language detection: set a pair of languages, start your conversation and let the app recognize the language automatically

* Speak to translate into 40 languages

* Type to translate into over 100 languages

Enjoy the most intelligent translation technologies along with the smoothest user experience:

* Advanced Voice-to-Voice Conversation mode

* 3D Touch and Tap&Hold support: press the flag icon while translating to pick another language in a blink

* Intelligent Text-to-Text mode

Download Spoken & Translator