Apple’s latest update for iOS 12 makes it easier to manage subscriptions

While it’s not perfect, Apple’s mobile operating system is relatively intuitive and easy to use. Were it not, the iPhone never would have taken off, but there are still several issues with iOS so baffling that it’s hard to imagine why Apple hasn’t addressed them yet. One of the more obvious pain points for users is the volume indicator, which dominates the screen when you try to adjust the volume. We have no idea when or if Apple will ever redesign that oversized popup, but another, more subtle problem appears to have finally been solved in a recent update.

First pointed out by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci on Twitter this week, Apple has adjusted the location of the Manage Subscriptions menu for easier access. Prior to the release of iOS 12.1.4 (which is when Viticci believes the change occurred), the method was far more complicated: Settings > iTunes & App Store > Tap on your Apple ID > View Apple ID > Subscriptions. Now, all you have to do is go to the App Store, tap on your profile icon in the top right corner, and you’ll see an option to Manage Subscriptions. Viticci provided a sample screenshot:

Image Source: Federico Viticci (@viticci)

As someone who signs up for MLB At Bat every once in a while (and then struggles to remember where I need to go to cancel it in the offseason), this small adjustment will make a world of difference. At this point, I’m more likely to get excited over these small quality-of-life changes than a complete UI refresh or a new feature or app I don’t need. Just keep polishing iOS to make it easier to use, and many others like me will be satisfied.