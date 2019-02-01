We haven’t had as much time as we would like lately to put these roundups together, so we’ve spent some extra time on today’s list to make amends. You’ll find 10 different paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in Friday’s roundup, making this our biggest list in quite some time. These deals won’t last long though, so definitely download anything that looks appealing as soon as you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word "get," it is no longer free.

.Decluster

Normally $2.99.

Simple controls and simple graphics.

A mass of bullets and enemies.

All you need is just to dodge and to fire. Enjoy your bullet-hell life. ####################################

# DEVICE REQUIREMENTS

#

# iPhone 5 or later

# iPad Air or later

#################################### .Decluster (dot decluster) is a vertically scrolling 2D shooter game (shmup). The controls you need are just two. To move your ship and to fire the homing laser. Because it is designed for mobile devices, you can control easily on the iPhone / iPad. Slide your finger anywhere on the screen to move your ship. The relative touch movement is adopted. And tap second finger to fire the homing laser. Basic shots are automatic. The homing laser is powerful activity and is also a key to surviving. The homing laser requires the gauge of it at least 1 Lv. The moment the homing laser was fired, bullets around your ship are canceled and get cancel bonuses. This is so important. Don’t forget it. The player’s unhitting box is very small. It is displayed as a white rectangle in the center of the ship. And when a lot of bullets appear, the game-speed gets slowdown. Therefor you can keep surviving more than meets the eye. Four different difficulties. From beginner to expert. The novice difficulty has some benefits from the start. Extra options and extra lives. If you are beginner fun of shooter, the novice difficulty is a good choice. In the settings, you can adjust the size of game view and you can also adjust the touch sensitivity for slide control. If it is hard to see the screen because of your finger, or you have incongruous with the slide control, then try to adjust them. From version 2.0.1, the boss battle mode was added. HOW TO PLAY

========================================

## Basics

– Slide one finger to move the Player.

– The Player automatically fires. ## Homing Laser

– Tap second finger to fire the Homing Laser.

– The Homing Laser will target at the nearest Enemy. ## Homing Laser Gauge

– The Homing Laser can be fired when the gauge is enough.

– The gauge is filled by shooting enemies or collecting items. ## Homing Laser Tips

– The moment the Homing Laser was fired, bullets around the Player are canceled.

– And cancel bonuses are obtained. ## Homing Laser Tips+

– The more gauge is the larger cancel range.

– The more bullets are canceled, the more bonuses are obtained. ## Items

– Collect items to obtain score and fill the Homing Laser Gauge.

– Option items are alternately switched to each other every 5 sec. ## Tips

– The higher bonuses are obtained by faster destroy enemies.

– Additional bonuses by the Homing Laser.

– Extra life every 3,000,000 pt.

Download .Decluster

Animatix – Photo Animation

Normally $1.99.

Set your photos in motion. Animatix turns your photos into captivating animations and cartoons. It uses real-world animation techniques to breathe life into your still photos, adding motion that makes their edges and color come alive. Choose from 24 animation styles, then make your animations pop with any of Animatix’s many unique cartoon, comic, sketch and art effects. Fine-tune your results to get the perfect look and share your creations as GIFs, videos, or Live Photos. • Choose from 24 different animation styles

• Make your animations pop with various cartoon, comic, sketch and art effects

• Fine-tune your animations for the perfect look

• Create GIFs, videos, and Live Photos from your animations

• Turn off animation to save expressive still photos

• Share directly to Facebook, Instagram, and more

Download Animatix – Photo Animation

Stars Wheel

Normally $1.99.

* Featured by Apple Best New Games * Stars Wheel is an ambient puzzle game inspired by stars, aurora and galaxies. Relax your mind and solve this simple yet extremely challenging puzzler. Please wear headphone to enjoy the best experience. To learn more about stars wheel, visit http://www.squrce.com/starswheel ….Features….

– premium puzzler with no ads or in-app purchase

– game center leaderboard

– minimalist gameplay with stars, aurora ambient

– space ambient sounds effect ….How To Play….

* when in play mode, tap the number to pause the game

* each star much connect at least one with others

* if the level consist “Stellar”, you need to capture it by orbit the star in the correct position

* orbit “Neutron” to connect difference color stars

* clear the numbers to zero

* If the number is zero & can’t proceed to next level, please ensure all stars must connect at least one with each others

* check the beginner guide before play Enjoy and start counting stars!

Download Stars Wheel

Kiwake – Extreme Alarm Clock

Normally $7.99.

Tired of oversleeping? If you really want to stop hitting the snooze button, then Kiwake is the best solution for you! This smart alarm is specifically designed to transform you into an early-bird, and it’s actually easier than you think. You just didn’t have the right tools before. Featured in over 80 countries, including the United States and United Kingdom. Kiwake has been seen in Buzzfeed, AppAdvice, Bustle, BGR, iPhoneHacks and more. So, are you ready to become a morning bird?

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

Let’s face it: regular alarms don’t work very well. You just hit the snooze button as many times as you could, then rush for the rest of your morning trying not to be late. What you really need is a coach that will help you build a strong morning routine, and that’s exactly what Kiwake is designed for. Kiwake will drive you out of bed whether you want it or not! Like any good coach, it will give you a hard time if you don’t follow the rules, but also respect you when you actually do. The more you stick to your routine, the less annoying it becomes. HOW IT WORKS

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

Kiwake’s mission is to walk you through a brief but complete wake-up process to make sure that you are fully awake. This process can be divided into three main categories you need to wake up every morning: 1. Your Body, by standing up and leaving your bed. 2. Your Brain, by stimulating it and keeping it away from excuses you could find to go back to sleep. 3. Your Motivation, by reading your goals to start your day inspired. Kiwake will request a proof that you went through each of those categories: ■ Body wake-up: take a picture of an object far from your bed to prove you left it. This is an object that you already saved when you have set the alarm. You could take advantage of this by getting close to the shower or immediately starting your coffee maker. ■ Brain wake-up: complete a quick mini-game that requires your full attention. By focusing on the game, your brain will not be able to manipulate you with those famous excuses to go back to bed. You know, the ones like “Meh… a shower will only take me one minute” or “I can prepare and pack my lunch in 30 sec”. ■ Motivation wake-up: read and check all your main goals, because there is no better way to jumpstart your day than giving yourself a motivation boost! FEATURES

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

◦ No snooze button : don’t try to find one, there are none and it’s better for you. ◦ Cooldown timer : not snoozing doesn’t mean you have to instantly jump out of bed. Take some time to stretch first (3 min max) ◦ Intuitive, effective and easy to use interface. ◦ Customizable settings :

– add multiple alarms, with the possibility to set specific days of the week.

– choose between a variety of mini-games, their length and difficulty.

– set the right cooldown time for you.

– choose between various ringtones, or even use your own music. ◦ Very precise image recognition : easily knows if you took a picture of the right object. ◦ Sleep sounds: a selection of natural sounds to help you fall asleep. STILL READING ? NOT CONVINCED ?

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

THIS APP WILL SAVE YOU MONEY $$$ ◦ You will have time to make your own coffee instead of buying it on the go because you’re late; ◦ You will have time to pack your lunch instead of eating outside; ◦ Along with the other advantages of waking up​ earlier; ◦ You may even get promoted :) *This app works best with iPhone 5 and later models.

Download Kiwake – Extreme Alarm Clock

Crash the Comet

Normally $1.99.

Basically you need to control the comet, and keep it flying on the track.

Look easy, but the comet will continue speed up. It is not easy! Specially on two hands mode, you may crash immediately. Remember, this game is a Big Challenge.

Download Crash the Comet

Own recipes

Normally $0.99.

My own recipes – All your recipes in one place is an easy-to-use management for all your recipes.

A simple modern design allows you to manage your recipe into categories. You can easily change and add categories. The app makes it also possible to use PDFs or pictures as recipes. All recipes are managed together in the app and the build-in search allows you to find them quickly and easily. You can simply share your recepies by mail, iMessages or WhatsApp. If the recipient also has the app, he can easily import the recipes. The built-in grocery list can be quickly filled with ingredients from the recipes and shared through the app. For example, with the noteapp or via email. Functions overview: • Modern design

• Easy to use

• Clear user interface

• Wizard for Recipes (only iPad)

• Use tags to organize your recipes

• Easy management of recipes in categories

• Determine yourself how much categories you need and try them individually in your favorite colors

• Add pictures to the recipes

• With the built-in search, you can find your recipes quickly

• You can create your own recipes, but also use pictures and PDFs

• For your own recipes you can take notes

• Build-in grocery list

• Export your recipes as PDF

• The shopping list can easily be shared via email

• The recipes can be shared via email and messages

• A recipe received via email can be transferred directly into your app

• iCloud backup function for all your recipes

Download Own recipes

FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime

Normally $0.99.

Fool your friends and prank your family into thinking you’re FaceTiming with a celebrity, athlete, or long lost friend. Take a selfie, then upload a photo of anyone else you can think of, and like magic the screenshot will be created. Once you’ve created your fake screenshot, share your creation on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or Instagram and watch your friends react!

Download FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime

SnapFun Pro – magic camera

Normally $0.99.

The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic via amazing looking collages you have never seen in any other apps！

Looking cooler than any of your friends, making your whole family laugh out loudly just need one thing: grab your camera and take photos with SnapFun Pro! To be the Hero, the Villain, the Monster, everything you have ever wanted before! SnapFun Pro contains:

– NO advertising, NO watermark, and include 6 FREE pose packs.

– Various fancy collages like Monster, Fantasy, Fun, Holiday, Magic, Beard, Animal, Travel, Wings, Demon, Headdress…

– New portfolios will be added soon.

– More filter functions make your photos cooler.

– Quick and easy selfie.

– Provide poses for instruction,challenging your imagination.

– Let your friends see your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Tumblr… You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Truly worth every cent!

Download SnapFun Pro – magic camera

Backgammon Premium

Normally $1.99.

Play the #1 Backgammon on the App Store! Now with the best online Backgammon experience with background match-making and live games via Game Center. Challenge your friends, play against random opponents, compete for leaderboard glory, and earn achievements. – – – – – – ** Recommended by MacWorld as a Top Download for your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad in their November 2010 issue. ** “Backgammon Premium is the crème-de-la-crème ‘gammon’” 9 out of 10 stars Appaddicts.com! ** Nominated for “best dice game of 2009 in the 2009 Best App Ever Awards hosted by bestappever.com! – – – – – – Backgammon is believed to have started in Persia, eventually finding its way to Britain with the Roman conquest in the 1st century and was played by Emperor Claudius who even had his carriage equipped with a playing board! It became such a gambling mania that it was declared illegal under the Republic. Playing on the history of the game, there are 6 visually pleasing, rich board designs; Egyptian, Roman, Medieval, Victorian, Modern and Classic. We also offer, out of the box, two classic game variations: “Old English” and Nackgammon. “Old English” is the most popular game variation in England. Nackgammon is a more challenging variation designed to add more creativity and skill to the game. With integrated Bluetooth Peer-to-Peer support you can play with your friends over Bluetooth with no network required! You can also play against the computer in either Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulties. Features:

– Play live against opponents worldwide with Game Center!

– Background match-making: search for opponents while you play!

– Single Player Games (with Easy, Medium, Hard or, soon, with our brand-new Expert player)

– Match support! Play to 3, 5, 9 or 15 points with Doubling. Matches use the Crawford Rule

– Move-Assist, highlights available moves

– Unlimited “Undo” in single-player games

– Extensive game statistics

– Designed for iPhone & iPad

Download Backgammon Premium

Real NYC

Normally $0.99.

All the gritty details of our horrible desperate existence in New York City are now available as a sticker pack. We’ve studied the gutters hard for this one, capturing real photos of everything from discarded chicken bones to our fair lady, the Statue of Liberty. Snobby uptown consumers will marvel at how this sticker pack was made using 100% original photographs of real, authentic items from the streets of New York. That hot dog? Yeah, we bought that on the corner of Broadway and Spring. That bag of dog shit? Real too, made fresh in Cobble Hill. That roll of cash? Mostly full of one’s. The worst part of this app is it’s low price tag, it’s way too cheap. When’s the last time you bought anything in this city for less than a dollar? It should cost way more. Also, we promise that if we sell enough of these, we’ll make one for San Francisco that costs twice as much.

Download Real NYC