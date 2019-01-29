Razer’s new Blade Stealth is its first pink laptop, coming in time for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Razer has unveiled a lineup of gear that’s been given the company’s colorful Quartz Pink treatment, including the company’s first pink laptop. It’s part of a new Quartz Pink product set that more than doubles the number of products in the set’s lineup when it was first introduced last year.

“Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened, and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.”

This time around, Quartz has splashed a pink treatment onto products that include, in addition to the Blade Stealth laptop that retails for $1,599.99:

The Razer Basilisk mouse

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat

Razer Huntsman keyboard

Razer Kraken headset

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition controller for PS4

Razer Seiren X microphone

Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand

Quartz case for Razer Phone 2

You won’t pay a premium to get your hands on the pink-hued versions of these products, which all cost the same as their less colorful variants. And while the company’s announcement makes an explicit point about the imminent arrival of Valentine’s Day, it’s also worth assuming that female consumers are no doubt an intended target of these products. To that end, vlogger iJustine had a video ready to go this morning in which she unboxes the new pink products:

About the laptop, its specs include 16GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch HD display and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor. Beyond the pink design, The Verge has a little fun in a piece today with its description of Razer’s very idiosyncratic aesthetic which the publication says is what you’d get “if you soaked a regular laptop in a mixture of Mountain Dew and snake venom and then struck it repeatedly with lightning at the dead of midnight … This new pink laptop is part of a recent trend from Razer: Its Blade Laptops have gotten more mature designs and alternate colors like the gunmetal Blade Stealth Blade, the white Blade, and now this new pink option, and the company has started selling more accessories in colors that aren’t neon-lit black.”

The new pink-colored products are available starting today, for a limited time, in the US, Canada and China.