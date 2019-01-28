Report: Apple is planning a Netflix-like subscription service for games

It’s indicative of the new world we live in that Apple is reportedly planning to package some of its content into yet another subscription offering that consumers will need to consider and find room in their budgets for, alongside Netflix, cable and countless other subscriptions they’re already paying for each month.

A new report from Cheddar, citing five unnamed sources, says that Apple is preparing to launch a Netflix-like subscription service for games. Which, at least from Apple’s perspective, makes sense, given that most of its App Store revenue at this point is attributable to games and could presumably serve as a strong basis for recurring revenue.

The usual caveats are worth mentioning at this point, however, such as the fact that Apple hasn’t confirmed the existence of this plan officially, we don’t know how much the offering would cost, nothing has been set in stone and it might not even come to fruition at all. Apple, remember, is also working on packaging some of its other content into a subscription offering, such as the long-rumored Apple News subscription. The framework for it was found in the iOS 12.2 beta, as a variety of news sites like The Verge reported in recent days.

About games, specifically, Cheddar’s sources say Apple started quietly talking about its plan with developers in the second half of 2018. The talks included Apple discussing the possibility of teaming up with developers as a publisher, which could mean Apple would shoulder things like marketing and other costs associated with game distribution.

Per Cheddar: “The move to create a gaming subscription service comes as Apple faces pressure to grow its services business while hardware sales plateau. The iPhone-maker is developing a slew of original shows for a video streaming service to rival Netflix, partnering with carriers to boost the subscriber base for Apple Music, and is also planning to release a news subscription service this year.