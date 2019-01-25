Mysterious Google device spotted running Android Q, but is it the Pixel 4?

Google is expected to launch a cheaper version of the Pixel 3 soon, the Pixel 3 Lite that we’ve seen featured in several leaks including an actual review of a prototype unit. But the most exciting Pixel phone of the year will be the Pixel 4, which is probably going to launch In October just like every Pixel model so far. That means it’s too early for Pixel 4 leaks, although we do have an early benchmark for a mysterious Google device running Android Q on what could very well be the Snapdragon 855 processor.



A gadget that goes by the name of Google Coral scored 3296 and 9235 in Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The results are very much in line with benchmarks for other phones powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, the chip that will be found in the Galaxy S10 and most other 2019 flagship Android phones this year, Pixel 4 included.

Image Source: Geekbench

This Coral device has a Qualcomm processor on board, although it lacks the “msmnile” identifier we’ve seen in other Snapdragon 855 benchmarks. The listing also reveals the device has 6GB of RAM and runs Android Q. The only devices Google could be using to test early Android Q builds would be the existing Pixel 3, the next-gen Pixel 4 phones, or some other unreleased Pixel hardware.

Google will release the first Android Q beta in the coming months, and it’ll first be available on Pixel phones, as well as select devices from other Android device makers. As for that Coral codename, Google’s phones do have fish-based internal codenames. Coral partly qualifies since it’s sea life, even though it’s not the name of a fish.

That said, assuming this isn’t a spoofed listing, we may be looking at an unreleased Pixel-branded device of some sort. It could be the Pixel 4 that Google is testing very early, but it could also be something else made by Google that will be released alongside the Pixel 3 Lite.