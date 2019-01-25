iOS 12.2 beta update suggests AirPods 2 release date might be getting close

Apple earlier this week released a new software update for those iOS device users who’re enrolled in its iOS beta program, which is something we’ve come to expect from the iPhone maker. However, the first beta of iOS 12.2 contains a gem that suggests the AirPods 2 release date is getting closer.

A few days ago, a report said that Apple will launch AirPods 2, the successor of the popular AirPods wireless headphones, in the first half of the year, without specifying an actual launch period for the new product. That report did say that AirPods 2 will have built-in health features.

Digging through the iOS 12.2 beta release for developers 9to5Maps discovered the following illustration, that reveals AirPods 2 will have “Hey Siri” support, just like the iPhone and other devices.

Image Source: Apple via 9to5Mac

After setting up the functionality, you’ll be able to invoke Apple’s digital assistant while wearing AirPods 2 without tapping on the earphones, as it’s the case with the first-generation AirPods.

The feature will certainly make it easier to talk to Siri while you’re wearing Apple’s headphones than it is now, and could pave the way for future voice-based features that might be coming to Apple’s wearables in the near future.

Interestingly, the software doesn’t refer to the second-generation AirPods as “AirPods 2,” which seems to indicate that Apple would continue to sell the new model under the same name. AirPods does sound a lot better than AirPods 2.

The software update doesn’t reveal when these AirPods 2 will be launched, however. It’s not unreasonable to assume that, when iOS 12.2 is ready to roll out to all users, the new AirPods will be available in stores. At the same time, Apple could always postpone the launch of AirPods 2 launch.