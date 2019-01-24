Netflix just released its full list of new additions coming to its catalog over the course of the month of February, and there’s a whole lot to be excited about. Highlights from third-party studios include beloved movies like Billy Elliot, Pretty in Pink, Little Women, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and plenty more. You can check out the complete list of new content set to be added to Netflix next month right here. Of course, Netflix original content is always the biggest story each and every month, and February is shaping up to be one of the best months we’ve had in quite some time when it comes to new Netflix original movies and shows.
Things heat up right out of the get in February, with six new originals hitting the catalog on February 1st alone. Additions that day include hotly anticipated titles like the horror movie Velvet Buzzsaw and the mind-bending new dark comedy Russian Doll. February will also big us three big-name comedy specials including Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, and Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho. There’s plenty more to look forward to as well, like a new season of Chef’s Table and the return of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on February 10th.
Want to see what else is in store from Netflix next month? You’ll find the full February release schedule for Netflix originals below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page wherever they’re available.
Streaming February 1st
- Dear Ex— NETFLIX FILM
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Russian Doll— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Siempre bruja— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Happy Hearts Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Velvet Buzzsaw— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 2nd
- Bordertown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 8th
- ¡Nailed It! México— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El árbol de la sangre— NETFLIX FILM
- High Flying Bird— NETFLIX FILM
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Day at a Time: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unauthorized Living— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 9th
- The Break: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 11th
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Dating Around— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 15th
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Breaker Upperers— NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yucatan— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 21st
- The Drug King– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 22nd
- Chef’s Table: Volume 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Firebrand— NETFLIX FILM
- GO! Vive a tu manera— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paddleton— NETFLIX FILM
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)— NETFLIX FILM
- Rebellion: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Photographer of Mauthausen— NETFLIX FILM
- Workin’ Moms— NETFLIX ORIGINAL