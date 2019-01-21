Huge leak reveals Galaxy S10 pricing and confirms 1TB storage tier

For the past few months, we’ve witnessed an increasing number of Galaxy S10 rumors, revealing almost everything fans of the series would want to know about the phone. Report after report told us the same story: Samsung will have three distinct 4G Galaxy S10 models in stores this spring, including a phone with a flat screen. All three will feature Infinity-O screens and multi-lens cameras, and the premium models will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We then learned more details about the phone’s specs, including camera, storage, and battery details, and we saw plenty of leaked benchmarks. On top of that, Samsung is making at least one 5G version of the phone, which should be twice as expensive as the most affordable handset. A few days ago, press renders from an accessory maker gave us a great look at the phone’s design, just as Samsung continued teasing the phone. All we need now are the exact prices for these new phones, and, right on cue, there’s a massive leak for that, too.

Italian blog Tutto Android has obtained details about Samsung’s Galaxy S10 plans for Italy — which should coincide with Samsung’s plans for the entire EU region.

The report reiterates what we already knew from previous rumors. Samsung will sell three Galaxy S10 phones in Italy, including the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. The first will have a flat screen, while the bigger models will get curved displays, just like their predecessors. The Lite model will also be the only phone not to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Lite and regular S10 will have single-lens selfie cams, the report says, while the Galaxy S10+ is getting a dual selfie shooter.

All three phones will be available in black, white, and green, with the S10 Lite also getting a yellow option. The Galaxy S10+ will have two unique color options that were not disclosed, but it won’t come in a ceramic model, as was rumored over the weekend. Tutto Android also provided prices for the models Samsung will sell in Europe:

Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €779 ($885)

Galaxy S10 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €929 ($1,056)

Galaxy S10 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,179 ($1,340)

Galaxy S10+ 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €1,049 ($1,192)

Galaxy S10+ 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,299 ($1,477)

Galaxy S10+ 12GB RAM / 1TB storage: €1,600 ($1,819)

As you can see, Samsung will increase base storage from 64GB to 128GB, which is undoubtedly a great move. Also, there won’t be a 256GB storage tier for any model, if this report is correct, with Samsung going for 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage. And yes, if this leak is accurate, Samsung will make the world’s first phone with 12GB of RAM, which sounds crazy — and I’m typing these words on a laptop that has “just” 8GB of memory.

Finally, the report also says the phone will be available in stores in Italy on March 8th. Samsung’s Unpacked press event, meanwhile, will take place in San Francisco on February 20th.