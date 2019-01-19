Spider-Man, John Wick 3, and all the other new movie trailers from this past week

Like I told you last week, the first half of January lacked any exciting trailers, but that was about to change. And that’s exactly what happened. In a matter of days, we saw not one, but two Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers — yes, the international version does count. Moreover, John Wick fans will be excited to see the first footage for Chapter 3. And then there’s the new Ghostbusters to talk about.

However, when it comes to new movies, it’s going to be a rather boring week at the box office, with M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass being the only blockbuster-sized movie launching this week.

Five Feet Apart

Out on March 22nd, Five Feet Apart is a love story between two teenagers that have to deal with life-threatening medical conditions. They meet in a hospital, where they fall in love, which explains the title:

Ghostbusters

It’s not a full trailer, and we’ll have to wait for actual footage, given that the Untitled Ghostbusters Project comes out in 2020. But fans of the original films have every reason to be excited. Who you gonna call?

High Life

In High Life, we’ve got a father and a daughter having to deal with the isolation of deep space, as that’s where they happen to live. This sci-fi thriller story, starring Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche, launches on April 12th.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

As much as I wanted to see the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, I have to say that I’m even more excited about the next chapter in the John Wick series. And the first trailer for Parabellum looks amazing. It’ll be interesting to see where the movie goes next, given that Chapter 2 tried to replicate the recipe and success of the first movie without necessarily achieving that goal. But all the action in the following trailer suggests Chapter 3 will tell a completely different story, one where John is trying to survive rather than deliver any sort of vengeance. Launching on May 17th, Parabellum also stars Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Asia Kate Dillon, in addition to Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne.

Paddleton

Paddleton is an original Netflix movie set to hit the streaming service on February 22nd. We’ve got Mark Duplass and Ray Romano playing two neighbors whose relationship changes when the younger man is diagnosed with cancer. No, it’s not a Romano comedy. Check out the trailer for it below:

Red Joan

Jot this one down for the April 19th weekend: Red Joan. We’ve got Judi Dench playing Joan Stanley, who happens to be the real-life KGB spy who served for the longest time in Britain:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

We already talked about the first Far From Home trailer, as well as the huge revelation from the international one. So, without further ado, let’s just watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers again:

The Hummingbird Project

You’ll make a lot more money at the stock exchange if you’ve got the fastest connection to it. In The Hummingbird Project, a team of traders attempts to get the best connection possible by actually building their own fiber-optic network. Out on March 15th, the film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Mando, and Salma Hayek.

What Men Want

We’ve discussed What Men Want before, but here are the only two things you need to know about it. First, it’s a sequel of sorts to What Women Want, and it should be hilarious. Secondly, it launches on February 8th: