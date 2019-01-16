Android Q leaks early, features system-wide dark mode and more

Google might never solve its Android fragmentation problem, but that’s not going to stop the company from churning out new software every year. To that point, despite the fact that Android 9.0 Pie has yet to even appear on the Android distribution dashboard (which tracks how many Android users are on any given version of the software), an early build of 2019’s Android Q has leaked, giving us a sneak peek at some of the upcoming features.

On Wednesday, XDA Developers managed to get a leaked Android Q build on a Pixel 3 XL, and while it isn’t anything like the Android Q Developer Preview that Google will roll out in March, it is helpful for confirming which new features and fixes Google plans to implement in the next public version of the Android operating system.

We saw hints of Android Q as early as last November, and Google seemed to confirm one of the update’s most significant features (system-wide dark mode) as well. But now we seemingly have confirmation, as the Android Q build obtained by XDA has a “fully functional system-wide dark mode in Display settings.”

Image Source: XDA Developers

“To enable the dark theme, you just have to tap on the “Set Dark mode” option in Display settings,” XDA explains. “You can set the dark theme to always be enabled or automatically be enabled depending on the time of day. Once enabled, the Settings, Launcher, Launcher settings, and Files app all gain a dark gray tinge. The volume panel, Quick Settings panel, and notifications all turn black.” XDA also found a developer option that “seems to enable dark mode for apps that don’t have a built-in dark mode option.”

Just as it was in Android P, privacy will once again be a major area of focus for Google in Android Q. XDA says that permissions have been totally revamped, you can get an overview of each app’s access to your data, and you can even restrict specific permissions, such as only allowing an app to access location data while in use.

XDA also found a peculiar developer option for “Desktop Mode,” which is presumably related to the Samsung DeX accessory, but couldn’t be activated. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn more about this feature.

These are some of the highlights, but if you’re an Android fan and want to know some of what Google has in store for the coming months, be sure to check out the full piece on XDA Developers for more information.