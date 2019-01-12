A new ‘Captain Marvel’ clip, and all the other movie trailers you need to watch this week

We’ve got quite a few interesting premieres this week, although none of them are going to be huge blockbusters. We’re looking at The Upside, a film that pairs Kevin Hart with Bryan Cranston; A Dog’s Way Home, which needs no explanation; and Keanu Reeves’ Replicas, which is a sci-fi crime story. Streaming fans should know that the second season of Netflix’s Friends From College is out this weekend too.

And while the past few days brought us the 2019 Golden Globes and a new Captain Marvel extended TV spot, we don’t have too many new trailers this week. Instead, we’ve got plenty of clips for upcoming Netflix attractions. But things will pick up soon and, hopefully, the trailer we’re all waiting for will drop.

Captain Marvel

We talked about the new Captain Marvel clip earlier this week. Released on Monday, the video contains new footage that reveals a few interesting tidbits from the film, including a Skrull morphing into a human, and young Agent Coulson. Also, the clip suggests Captain Marvel is what inspired Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. to create the Avengers.

Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai is a drama based on the real terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, telling the story of how the hotel’s crew fought for the lives of their guests and themselves. Starring Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Dev Patel, and Nazanin Boniadi, Hotel Mumbai launches on March 22nd.

IO

Like I told you before, Netflix dominates this week’s trailer recap, and IO happens to be one of them. Set for a January 18th release and starring Anthony Mackie and Margaret Qualley, the film offers a grim look at Earth’s future. After a cataclysmic event, Earth is nearly depopulated. But those that remain must find a way to survive.

Little

You know Big, right? Well, Little is the exact opposite of that. A powerful woman is transformed into her younger self, and she’ll have to deal with the problems of both adulthood and childhood at the same time. The film is out on April 12th, with Regina Hall and Marsai Martin playing old and young Jordan Sanders.

Polar

Another Netflix film, Polar is the story of a top assassin who’s forced to retire, only to discover that retiring really isn’t an option. Playing The Black Kaiser is Mads Mikkelsen, and the film launches on January 25th:

Velvet Buzzsaw

Velvet Buzzsaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Rene Russo, and Tony Collette, is a Netflix horror movie about paintings that come to life. Well, they’re not exactly alive, but there’s some malefic force that seeks revenge on those who’re looking to make money from art. The film will be available for streaming on February 1st.