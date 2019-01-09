New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leaks spoil a big part of the movie’s plot

It’s widely believed that the Avengers will travel back in time in Avengers: Endgame to gather what they need, whether it’s Infinity Stones or Avengers from other timelines, to fight Thanos and undo that carnage that took place at the end of the previous film. And now we have more leaks that seem to confirm this significant plot point.

Back in October, we saw promotional art leak for a purported toy package that showed two of the surviving heroes, including Thor and Rocket, wearing costumes that looked a lot like the suit Hank Pym used in Ant-Man and the Wasp to go to the Quantum Realm. At the time, it was speculated that all the heroes would have to wear these suits, which are mostly white, to follow Ant-Man to the Quantum Realm. The idea, of course, is that they would utilize those time vortexes to jump through time and undo all those deaths. Here’s that leak again:

And here’s Pym doing his thing in that suit:

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the brand new leaks that involve Captain America and Iron Man Lego toys. Posted on Instagram, the following image shows Cap wearing the same white suit that features the unmistakable Avengers logo:

The only things he retains from his usual Captain America attire are the shield and mask. After all, you have to tell him apart from the other Lego minifigs. It’s a lot easier to fake art for toy packaging than it is to fake a Lego minifig, so it sure looks like the Avengers are going to travel to the Quantum Realm in Endgame. Even if they’re not going to use it for time travel, they will need something from that place that the MCU has yet to explore in full. Back in December, we saw two other Lego-related Endgame leaks, one that teased Hulk’s upcoming transformation, and one that revealed the names of future Lego sets based on pivotal scenes from the film.

And here’s a similar Lego minifig showing Iron Man in the same white suit:

Let’s not forget that the first Endgame trailer has a few great gems in it, one of which includes Ant-Man. Scott Lang shows up at the Avengers headquarters driving Luis’s van, which they used to send him to the Quantum Realm in the credits scenes from Ant-Man 2. Lang’s sudden arrival surprises Captain America, who thinks the security cam footage showing Lang can’t be live. For all they know, Ant-Man was killed during the snap.

We do know from other interviews is that the Quantum Realm will play a major role in the MCU going forward, and Endgame will probably drive that point home.