Galaxy S10 tipped to have faster battery charging speeds than any other Galaxy phone

The Galaxy S10 won’t just have an exciting new design, it’ll also come with a variety of new features supposed to improve your overall smartphone experience. We’ve already heard about tricks like a Bitcoin wallet, reverse wireless charging, and enhanced photography features, but the next leak offers fans of the Galaxy S a detail they’ll surely love. The new phones will deliver even faster charging, according to a trusted leaker.

In a somewhat cryptic tweet, Ice Universe said that 15W charging will become “history” for Samsung smartphones.

Samsung smartphone 15w charging will become history. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2018

When a user asked whether that means new fast charging is coming, the leaker confirmed it with a simple “Yes,” without divulging any secrets about it.

We already know the Galaxy S10 will come in four sizes, including 5.8-inch (S10 Lite), 6.1-inch (S10 Edge), 6.4-inch (S10 Plus), and 6.7-inch (S10 5G), according to recent leaks. The bigger phones will pack bigger battery packs, but let’s not forget that the premium handsets will all feature an in-display fingerprint sensor which may occupy plenty of space under the screen, real estate that would could otherwise be used for increasing the battery size. Also, the phones are expected to feature headphone jacks. Removing the 3.5mm port, like OnePlus did with the OnePlus 6T, would allow smartphone makers to cram other components in that slot, and extend the battery size.

With faster charging in place, it doesn’t matter that much if the upcoming Galaxy S10’s won’t have batteries as massive as the competition — and Samsung is certainly paying a lot of attention to battery size and quality.

But we have no idea what faster charging speeds mean for the Galaxy S10 versions, and the leaker did not reveal any battery specs for the upcoming year. Samsung’s competitors, meanwhile, already support faster charging speeds. Earlier this year, we saw a special edition Oppo Find X phone come out, featuring an impressive 40W Super VOOC fast-charging battery. OnePlus’s special edition 6T McLaren Edition also ships with a new fast-charging tech called Warp Charge 30, which supports 30W wired charging.

That said, we’re still looking at an unconfirmed Galaxy S10 feature here. But now that the phone is supposedly in production, we may soon see Galaxy S10 batteries get leaked. The Galaxy S10 is supposed to be unveiled on February 20th and hit stores in early March.