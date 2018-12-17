Netflix has had a banner year in 2018 when it comes to original content. The nation’s favorite source of streaming entertainment added hundreds upon hundreds of hot third-party titles to its catalog this year, adding more and more value as the months flew by. Of course, original content continues to be Netflix’s main draw and the service did not disappoint in 2018. In fact, it might’ve been Netflix’s best year so far when it comes to original series and movies, and the company racked up a record number of awards as a result.
2018 might be coming to a close, but Netflix has no intention of slowing down in 2019. The company has a slew of great content set to premiere next month in January, and we ran through all of it last week — check out the full list of additions right here. Since original content is always the biggest deal when Netflix announces its new schedules each month, we wanted to take a moment to separate out all the new Netflix originals set to premiere in January 2019 so you can easily find them all in one place.
Highlights from the Netflix original content set to be added to the company’s catalog next month include season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which hits Netflix in its entirety on January 1st, as well as the second half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 and a new season of Grace and Frankie. What will likely end up being the final season of Marvel’s The Punisher also debuts next month, though a firm release date hasn’t yet been announced.
Below, you’ll find the entire list of Netflix originals set to debut next month, along with links to each Netflix page so you can learn more or add things to your list.
Streaming January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- COMEDIANS of the world— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 4th
- And Breathe Normally— NETFLIX FILM
- Call My Agent!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Potro: Unstoppable— NETFLIX FILM
- Lionheart— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 9th
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 10th
- When Heroes Fly— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 11th
- Friends from College: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sex Education— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Solo— NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Laugh— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 15th
- Revenger— NETFLIX FILM
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Close— NETFLIX FILM
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GIRL— NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- IO— NETFLIX FILM
- Soni— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 21st
- Justice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 25th
- Animas— NETFLIX FILM
- Black Earth Rising— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medici: The Magnificent— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Polar— NETFLIX FILM
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming Soon
- Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL