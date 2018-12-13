Monster Galaxy S10 leak reveals new details about the phone, including launch dates and pricing

The Galaxy S10 is the talk of the town right now, that is, if your town like hot smartphones. We already know that Samsung is making at least four distinct Galaxy S10 versions, including an affordable model with a flat screen, as well as a more expensive 5G variation. Various reports also said these phones will have a bunch of cameras, going up to six total lenses for the 5G model. Also, all Galaxy S10 phones will sport an exciting Infinity-O display, the kind that Samsung unveiled with the help of a mid-range phone earlier this week. But a brand new, monster Galaxy S10 leak, gives us the details we’ve been waiting for, including launch date, storage options, and pricing structure.

A major tech retailers ”approached” Gizmodo UK with details about the Galaxy S10. Samsung apparently wants to unveil the handset on February 20th, several days ahead of MWC 2019, during a Samsung Unpacked event. Samsung would usually hold its Unpacked event on the Sunday before MWC, which would be February 24th this year.

The phone will be available for preorder on that date, hitting stores on March 8th, the report notes. Three versions will be available for sale initially, the 5.8-inch flat model, the 6.1-inch regular Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. The 5G phone will only be available “late Q2 at the earliest,” according to the source.

The report also says the phone will have an Infinity-O display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in it. Previous rumors also mentioned this feature, although those reports suggested the cheap 5.8-inch model will have a fingerprint sensor on the side or on the back. Also, the phones will lack iris scanners, and there’s no news on any updated facial recognition alternative, the report notes. A few days ago, a report suggested Samsung may be working on a Face ID alternative of its own.

Gizmodo UK also says Samsung will unveil a new Powershare feature that will let users turn the Galaxy S10 into a wireless charger for other devices. If that sounds familiar, that’s because Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro was the first smartphone to have such a feature.

The source also leaked Samsung’s alleged storage tiers for the upcoming phones, as well as the proposed pricing structure — spoiler alert, there’s a 1TB version in what follows:

5.8-inch Galaxy S10 with 128GB: £669 ($846)

6.1-inch Galaxy S10 with 128GB: £799 ($1,010)

6.1-inch Galaxy S10 with 512GB: £999 ($1,264)

6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ with 128GB: £899 ($1,137)

6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ with 512GB: £1,099 ($1,390)

6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ with 1TB: £1,399 ($1,770)

Mind you, this is on-board storage that we’re talking about. It’s likely all these phones will be able to take up microSD cards of up to 512GB, just like their predecessors.