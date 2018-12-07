T-Mobile is about to launch its own eSIM app for iPhone XS and XR

When Apple unveiled three new iPhone models back in September, the company confirmed rumors that said the new handsets would come with dual-SIM support. However, unlike other devices that support two physical SIMs, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR only have room for a single SIM inside. The second SIM is a virtual SIM or eSIM, which can be configured in the phone’s settings. But eSIM functionality requires support from wireless carriers and the main US carriers have taken their time rolling out the new feature. T-Mobile is one of the Big Four that has yet to roll out eSIM support for the new iPhones, but it’s working on a standalone app that would bring eSIM support to iPhone.

According to PCMag T-Mobile is currently rolling out its eSIM app to employees. A set of screenshots showing the app’s user interface follows below:

Image Source: T-Mobile via PCMag

The application will let users add a second prepaid line to their phones without going into a store or having a physical card shipped to them.

The report says that the app should be available to users by the end of the year, offering support for prepaid eSIM cards initially. The idea is that users would get a secondary prepaid line for roaming and other purposes. Customers will still have to go to stores for primary lines and family plans, which will be activated via physical SIMs.

PCMag suggests that T-Mobile’s app should be easier to use than other eSIM options. But iPhone XS and iPhone XR users looking to add a second line to their phones should be able to do it via Apple’s Settings app or by scanning a QR code, which doesn’t sound too complicated.

GigSky and Truphone were the first US carriers to deliver eSIM support for new iPhone owners, but they’re smaller MVNOs. Meanwhile, both AT&T and Verizon confirmed to Fierce Wireless that eSIM support for 2018 iPhones is rolling out shortly.