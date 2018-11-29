Samsung’s new high-capacity SSDs are cheap, fast, and coming next month

There’s no question that solid-state drives (SSD) are the way to go when it comes to storage for laptops and desktops. The performance gains are tremendous, and the extra price you pay for speedy SSD is always definitely worth it. But SSDs don’t have to be extremely expensive anymore, and Samsung just launched the affordable high-capacity SSDs we’ve been dreaming about since the technology was first introduced.

The new 860 QVO series will deliver the multi-terabyte SSDs you need to store or back up all your data, save all your media (including 4K video), download even more movies, and install even more games than before — all without breaking the bank. For just $149.99, you get a 2.5-inch drive that’s packed with 1TB of storage. For double that, you can pick up a 2TB version, while the 4TB Samsung 860 QVO SSD will cost you only $600. That’s still plenty of cash, but this SSD is still more affordable than what you’d usually pay for capacities in that range.

The new drives feature high-density 4-bit multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash architecture and deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively. Samsung said in its press release that the 860 QVO is able to reach the same level of performance as 3-bit MLC SSD thanks to the new 4-bit technology and Samsung’s new MJX controller. The company also says the drives come with Intelligent TurboWrite technology that improves speeds while maintaining high performance for extended periods of time.

The drives come with a three-year limited warranty and they’re good for plenty of writes and rewrites — up to 360TB per 1TB, so up to 1,440 for the 4TB model. The three drives will be available to order on December 16th at this link. An in-depth review of the new Samsung SSD can be seen over at AnandTech.