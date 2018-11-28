watchOS 5.1.2 update will bring revolutionary ECG app to Apple Watch Series 4

The software update that finally brings the highly touted electrocardiogram app to the Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to be out soon. Indeed, it’s soon enough that Apple has already begun circulating a training document giving key instructions on how Apple Store employees should interact with customers regarding the addition once it arrives with watchOS 5.1.2.
The ability to take an ECG reading right from your wrist was one of the centerpiece features that naturally grabbed attention when Apple first showed off the new watch model in recent months. And it’s certainly game-changing, this ability to use a companion ECG app that takes advantage of electrodes built into the watch’s digital crown as well as a new electrical heart sensor built into the watch’s back crystal. Apple got FDA clearance for the app, which reads data captured by the watch to give you a heart classification that’s stored in the Apple Health app and can detect and classify irregular heart rhythms.
The watch can also detect irregular heart rhythms in the background and send out a notification if an irregular rhythm is detected. What’s more, the user can even be alerted if the heart rate rises or falls below a specified threshold.