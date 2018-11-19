Best Black Friday deals on Apple gear: Buy cheaper iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad this Christmas

It’s the Black Friday week, folks, which means many of this year’s hot tech deals are already available online, as various retailers are hosting extended sales events spanning well beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Apple a few days ago published its 2018 holiday gifts ideas, but the company isn’t offering any spectacular sales of its own. Apple products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods are among the most coveted gadgets of the holiday shopping season, so all the other major retailers have planned a slew of deals on Apple gear this year, just like in previous years.
In what follows below, you’ll see plenty of deals that cover some of the season’s newest products, including the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, as well as the 2018 MacBook Air. You’ll also find deals on older Apple gear, which is still worth considering as these devices are priced significantly lower than before.
iPhone
- Sprint: Free iPhone XR when you lease another device
- T-Mobile: $750 off iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, or iPhone X with trade-in and activation of two lines
- T-Mobile: Free iPhone XR or iPhone 8 with trade-in and activation of two lines
- Sprint: Free iPhone 8 Plus or 8 when you lease another device
- Walmart: $400 Walmart Gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Walmart: $300 Walmart Gift card iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Target: $250 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone XS or XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Best Buy: Save $200 on iPhone X with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Target: $150 Target GiftCard with qualified activation of iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T
- Sprint: Discounted iPhone 7
- Best Buy: $9.99/month iPhone 7 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Walmart: $299 32GB iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk (save $100)
- Groupon: $269.99 iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus – up to 48% off
- Best Buy: $199.99 iPhone 6s with Simple Mobile
- Groupon: $149.99 iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, or 6s Plus – up to 68% off
- Groupon: $109.99 16GB iPad 4 – up to 43% off
- Walmart: $99 32GB iPhone 6 on Straight Talk (save $50)
- Best Buy: $79.99 32GB iPhone SE with Simple Mobile (save $60)
- Meijer: $79.99 32GB iPhone SE (save $60)
- Walmart: $79 iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile (save $60)
- Groupon: $69.99 16GB iPad 2 – up to 86% off
Apple Watch
- Sprint: Free Apple Watch Series 4 when you add a new line
- Meijer: $279 or more Apple Watch Series 3 – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- Costco: $249.99 32GB iPad (save $70) – Thanksgiving only
- Best Buy: Starting at $229 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $50)
- Target: $299.99 Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular (save $80) with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Target: $199.99 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (save $80) with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- Macy’s: $199-$399 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $80)
iPad
- Best Buy: Save $150 on select 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Save $100 on select 9.7-inch iPad
- Meijer: $649 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $125 off at next purchase coupon
- Meijer: $399 128GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- BJ’s: $349.99 128GB iPad (save $50)
- Meijer: $329 or more 6th-gen iPad – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- Best Buy: $249.99 128GB iPad mini 4 (save $150)
- Target: $249.99 iPad mini 4 (save $150)
- Target: $249.99 iPad (save $80)
- Walmart: $249 32GB iPad 6th-gen (save $80)
- Jet: $249 32GB iPad (save $80)
- Sprint: $99.99 iPad with cellular plan
Mac
- eBay: $1,289.99 2018 Retina MacBook Air 256GB (save $109.01) – on November 21st
- eBay: $1,099.99 2018 Retina MacBook Air 128GB (save $99.01) – on November 23rd
- Best Buy: Save $250 on select MacBook Pro
- Best Buy: $799.99 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (save $200)
- Overstock: $799 MacBook Air laptop (save $120.99)
- Groupon: $479.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air – up to 52% off
- Groupon: $449.99 11.6-inch MacBook Air – 50% off
- Best Buy: $1,599.99 iMac 27-inch – latest model (save $200)
- Best Buy: $899.99 iMac 21.5-inch – latest model (save $200)
Beats, AirPods, and HomePod
- Kohl’s: $279.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones (save $70) – get $75 Kohl’s cash
- Overstock: $269.99 Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear
- Best Buy: $249.99 Apple HomePod (save $100)
- Meijer: $129.95 Beats Powerbeats 3 (save $70) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- Meijer: $129.95 Beats Pill (save $50) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- Meijer: $99.95 Beats EP Headphones (save $30) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
Apple TV
- Best Buy: $179.99 Apple TV 4K
- Meijer: $149 Apple TV – $50 off at next purchase coupon
iPod touch
iTunes gift cards
- Meijer: $21.15 iTunes Gift Card of $25 value (save $3.85)
- Staples: $10% off App Store & iTunes gift cards
Most retailers have already announced their plans for Black Friday, which is where the deals above come from — check our roundup of all the Black Friday 2018 ads, where you’ll find links to more tech sales. That said, we’ll keep an eye out on other Apple sales that may drop in the coming days and update this Apple gear guide accordingly.