Apple just posted its 2018 holiday gift guide, but you won’t find any Black Friday deals

Apple isn’t known for delivering spectacular Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but its products still are highly coveted Christmas gifts, which is why plenty of other retailers run various sales on Apple gear every Black Friday season. But Apple does post a holiday gift guide every season, a few days before Black Friday starts, and the company just listed its 2018 guide.

Available over at a special Gifts minisite on Apple.com, Apple’s holiday guide includes all of the products the company just launched, with a heavy focus on the new iPhone XS series and iPhone XR, as well as the new iPad Pros.

Image Source: Apple

Other popular products like the Apple Watch 4 and AirPods are also heavily featured, as are accessories for all these devices.

The brand new MacBook Air is also present in the list, although no other Mac model is featured in the guide, not even the new Mac mini that only started selling a few days ago, right alongside the new Mac.

Products including the HomePod and the Apple TV are also found in the gift guide, although, again, you won’t get better prices than usual. To score a HomePod speaker that’s significantly cheaper than on Apple.com, you’d have to visit third-party retailers including B&H and Best Buy, which run HomePod deals ahead of Black Friday, and on Black Friday, respectively.

The guide includes handy links to all the featured products, so you’re just a few clicks away from placing an order with Apple. Again, full prices apply, so if you’re looking for discounts, better check with third-party retailers.

Image Source: Apple

The Gifts page also contains handy links to more accessories, for Apple’s various products. And if you’re buying Apple products this holiday season, then you’re probably looking for accessories for them as well.