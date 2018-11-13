‘Avengers 4’ concept art teases Quantum Realm time travel, sparks controversy

A few weeks ago, we showed you the leaked retail box of an alleged Avengers 4 toy that seemed to confirm there’s going to be time traveling in the Infinity War, via the Quantum Realm. In that image, we had Rocket and Thor wearing matching suits that resembled the outfit that Dr. Pym wore in Ant-Man and The Wasp to travel to the Quantum Realm. Now, we have a new set of similar images that popped up on Reddit, and they have set the internet ablaze.

In the following images, we have Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Rocket, Nebula, Hulk, and Black Widow, all sporting Quantum Realm attire.

Image Source: Reddit

The Thor and Rocket renders are similar to the ones used on that leaked toy art — here it is once again:

Image Source: Reddit

But most of the other images look like crude Photoshops meant to demo a concept rather than be used on marketing materials, and it’s perfectly okay to question their authenticity. Someone working for Marvel may have created these concepts at some point for internal use only during the planning stages of the film. It’s also entirely possible that all this leaked Avengers 4 art is the work of a die-hard fan who has nothing to do with the actual production.

But forget the controversy for a second and let’s remember what matters. We do expect the Quantum Realm to be used for time travel in Avengers 4, and we have seen plenty of evidence to support that idea. Time travel sure looks like the reason why Ant-Man is currently stuck in the realm. That’s probably how Doctor Strange planned it all.

And because both Ant-Man and Dr. Pym needed suits, it’s certainly possible that all the other Avengers will wear similar protective gear so they’ll be able to shrink down to the subatomic level and visit that Quantum Real universe that we’re yet to fully explore.

One problem with these suits is that not all heroes have headgear, which seems to be needed when going down there. Pym and Ant-man have helmets in the movies. On the other hand, the audience still needs to see the faces of all these heroes so this could be done deliberately. Of course, that’s assuming that the concept art above is real.