A Marvel star hinted months ago that the Infinity War deaths will be undone, and we missed it

Ask any Marvel fan out there who the biggest Avengers leakers are and the names Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland will come up. One leaked the Infinity War ending before the movie and the other practically confirmed that at least one dead Avenger will return in Avengers 4. But it turns out there’s one other Marvel star who deserves credit for spoiling the upcoming movie. It happened months ago, actually, but we all somehow missed it.

Playing Steve Rogers’ best friend Bucky Barnes who goes to the dark side before seeing the light again, is Sebastian Stan. Barnes also happens to have turned to ashes during Infinity War’s grand finale. And Stan also happens to qualify as a Marvel leaker. The actor accidentally revealed that the carnage at the end of the first Infinity movie will likely be undone, and you might have missed it.

Speaking at Ace Comic Con before Avengers: Infinity War premiered (via ComicBook), Stan teased shooting a major scene that involved plenty of actors from the Marvel universe (emphasis ours):

There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there. You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.

At the time, the fact that he shot a scene with Jackson, Douglas, and Pfeiffer didn’t really mean anything. But then Infinity War told us that Barnes and Nick Fury (Jackson) were killed when Thanos snapped his fingers. Then Ant-Man and The Wasp rolled along, and we found out that Hank Pym (Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer) were also turned to ashes at the very same moment. The only way to have those characters in the same scenes in an upcoming movie is if they’re not really dead.

Stan later tried to walk back those comments during an Entertainment Tonight interview (see video at the end of this post), but the cat was already out of the bag:

I don’t think I revealed anything crazy. Like, everyone’s gonna be in this movie. Nobody crazy, that I mentioned, would not be in this film. Michael Douglas could come in and pour a tea for one scene, for all you know.

At that point during the interview, Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, asked whether Douglas was in the movie. To which Stan this to say:

He is in the movie. At least the movie I was in It might not be in this movie, but it might be in the other one.

The interview was taped back when Infinity War premiered in late April, therefore well ahead of Ant-Man 2 and the revelations that came after it.

We already know thanks to Michael Douglas and Ant-Man director Peyton Reed that the Ant-Man sequel lays the foundation of what’s coming next in Avengers 4 and the entire MCU. The Quantum Realm plays a significant part in the MCU, and it’ll likely allow the Avengers to travel through time to fix the whole Thanos mess.

Also, that scene that was so difficult to shoot came up in Marvel commentary before, including the recent revelation that Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One), was only available for a single day to shoot her scenes.

With all that in mind, let’s welcome Sebastian Stan into the club of Avengers leakers. He fully deserves it. Avengers 4, meanwhile, premieres in early May next year, with the first trailer expected to drop this month.