Netflix’s original content has been off the charts for the past few years, but the company has really kicked things into high gear lately. September and October brought us a ton of excellent new Netflix shows and movies, including some of the best content we’ve seen from the company all year. Obvious highlights include Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Maniac, as well as last month’s premiere of The Haunting of Hill House, a horror show that has basically become a phenomenon at this point. Halloween might be behind us but if you haven’t watched Hill House yet, you really should binge-watch it as soon as possible.
Now November has arrived and with it comes a whole new wave of Netflix original movies and TV shows. A new Coen brothers movie called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs can be found among the highlights for this month, as can the debut season of Narcos: Mexico. The biggest debut of the entire month is probably the final season of House of Cards, which gives us one last taste of the show without its former lead, Kevin Spacey. There’s also a new season of The Great British Baking Show coming to Netflix in November, and plenty of people are looking forward to the brand new specials from Trevor Noah and John Leguizamo.
There’s plenty more new original content coming to Netflix this month, and you’ll find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases below. You can also find the full schedule of Netflix’s November releases including third-party content right here.
Streaming November 1st
- Angela’s Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Follow This: Part 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 2nd
- Brainchild— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Holiday Calendar— NETFLIX FILM
- The Other Side of the Wind— NETFLIX FILM
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 4th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 5th
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 9th
- Beat Bugs: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Reina del Flow— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Medal of Honor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlaw King— NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Drags— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Westside— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 13th
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Oh My Ghost— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Warrior— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 15th
- May The Devil Take You— NETFLIX FILM
- The Crew— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 16th
- Cam— NETFLIX FILM
- Narcos: Mexico— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs— NETFLIX FILM
- The Kominsky Method— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Princess Switch— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 19th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sabrina— NETFLIX FILM
- The Final Table— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 21st
- The Tribe— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 22nd
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Christmas Chronicles— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 23rd
- Frontier: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fugitiva— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sick Note: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming November 30th
- 1983— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding— NETFLIX FILM
- Baby— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death by Magic— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- F is for Family: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy as Lazzaro— NETFLIX FILM
- Rajma Chawal— NETFLIX FILM
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The World Is Yours— NETFLIX FILM
- Tiempo compartido— NETFLIX FILM