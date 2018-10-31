Every PS4, PS3 and Vita game you can download for free in November

If you own a PS4, in all likelihood, you’re inundated with new games to play this month. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, Soulcalibur VI, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 all launched within the last four weeks, but if you’re somehow already blown through them all (or are waiting for the holidays to pick them up), Sony’s offering up a solid collection of free games for PlayStation Plus members in the month of November.

Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original Yakuza game for PS2, is the highlight of the month. If you’ve never played a Yakuza game before, this is the perfect place to start. Once you’re done with that, you can jump into Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, which is another remaster worth adding to your PS4 library.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, November 6th. As always, you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.