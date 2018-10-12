New leak suggests Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro could be the most exciting Android of the year

In a matter of days, we’ve seen a bunch of impressive new Android phones, including flagships (LG V40 ThinQ, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and Razer Phone 2), as well as mid-range handsets (Nokia 7.1 and Samsung Galaxy A9). But all these devices, including the high-end ones, will pale in comparison with the Mate 20 Pro launching next week. We already saw a massive leak that suggested the new Huawei handset will be the most exciting Android phone of the year, and we have a brand new leak to reinforce that idea.

A steady source of mobile leaks, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, posted press renders of the upcoming flagship, as well as a detailed list of specs and new features.

The new report practically echoes what other rumors said in the past: The new flagship will look a lot like a mix between the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X. We’ve got an Infinity Display-like screen with curved edges and minimal bezels at the top and bottom. On top, there’s also a notch that looks very much like the iPhone X’s top bezel. More interesting is the fact that the notch houses Huawei’s own Face ID alternative, complete with depth sensing support.

On the back, there’s a camera module, placed right smack in the middle. We’re looking at a triple camera setup and a flash inside a square module, which is an original take on triple-lens camera arrangements. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the back because Huawei placed it under the screen.

Image Source: WinFuture

The Leica-branded main camera features a 40-megapixel sensor with an f1.8 aperture and is joined by an f2.4 20-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. You can expect optical zoom support of up to 5X and support for macro shots — Huawei says you’ll be able to place the camera as close as 2.5cm to the subject.

Other specs include a 6.39-inch OLED screen with 3120 X 1440 resolution, 7nm Kirin 980 processor with second-gen NPU, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB of UFS 2.1 storage, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit WLAN, LTE, and a 4,200mAh battery.

There’s also support for extra storage, but you’re getting brand new nanoSD cards in configurations of up to 256GB that will look just like a nano-SIM card.

So. That "Nano Memory Card" or "Nano SD" card for the Mate 20 Pro, that fits the Nano SIM slot, will cost you 49,99 Euro for the 128GB version. Uses eMMC 4.5 protocol for read speeds of up to 90 MB/s. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 12, 2018

The battery does fast charging (70% in 30 minutes) and wireless charging, and the Mate 20 Pro acts as a wireless charger for other accessories, like Huawei’s wireless AirPods-like earphones (Freebuds 2), or even other phones. The phone will be available in four colors initially, including the Twilight gradient color first seen on the P20 earlier this year, and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Finally, the Mate 20 Pro runs Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.0 on top, although the Huawei user interface has been trimmed down, according to Quandt.

One more thing to add: Huawei Mate 20 Pro 6/128 GB costs 899 GBP unlocked in UK. https://t.co/FyNepfw508 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 11, 2018

Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 Pro on Tuesday, at which point we’ll learn exactly how much the phone will cost and when it’s supposed to hit stores.