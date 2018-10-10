‘Pokemon Go’ teases huge evolution for the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan

Slowly but surely, The Pokemon Company is revealing more information about the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan. After confirming the creature’s existence late last month, the official website for the Pokemon: Let’s Go games has been updated to let players know how to obtain the mysterious new Pokemon.

According to the site, one of the only ways to catch a Meltan going forward will be to send a Pokemon from Pokemon Go over to either Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Switch. When you make the transfer, you’ll receive a new item called a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go. When opened, a wild Meltan will appear for you to catch. Unlike most other items in Pokemon Go, the Mystery Box can be reused to catch more Meltans.

While the Mystery Box will be the easiest way for players with access to both games to catch Meltan, Pokemon Go players will also receive new Special Research quests this winter that will let them search for the Mythical Pokemon. Furthermore, The Pokemon Company shared this video on YouTube today giving us our clearest look at Meltan yet. And at the end of the video, we get a shadowy teaser of what appears to be Meltan’s evolved form:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 16th. If you own one of the Let’s Go games, you can transfer any Generation 1 Pokemon (#1-151) from Pokemon Go to the Switch games, which is how you’ll receive the Mystery Box. You can also transfer Meltan, once you catch one.