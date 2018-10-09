Google’s Pixel 3 event live stream: How to watch and what to expect

On Tuesday morning, Google will unveil a new slate of devices, including the latest Pixel smartphones. Google has yet to actually confirm anything that will appear at the ‘Made by Google’ event, but countless leaks over the past few months have given us a good idea of what to expect. Still, there may still be surprises in store, and the good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the event begins on Tuesday morning at 11 AM ET.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will undoubtedly be the stars of the show on Tuesday. While Google (like Apple) often uses these events to reveal hardware across multiple product lines, Google typically spends more time showing off its new smartphones than any other device during the course of these fall press conferences.

Based on the rumors and reports that have leaked out over the past few months, we expect the Pixel 3 XL to be the first Google phones to feature a notch (and a sizable one at that). Both the XL and the standard models should also have some internal upgrades, such as the Snapdragon 845 CPU and wireless charging support.

Other products expected to appear at the event include a Pixel Slate tablet with a detachable keyboard, new Google Home models, a second-generation Pixelbook laptop, and a wireless charging stand for Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There may also be some software news thrown in for good measure.

The Made by Google event begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on Tuesday, October 9th in NYC.