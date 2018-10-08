Google’s Pixel Slate tablet appears to leak in full ahead of Tuesday’s Pixel 3 event

The number of surprises Google has in store for this Tuesday continues to dwindle as yet another new product leaked over the weekend. On Saturday, MySmartPrice shared what appear to be press renders of the Pixel Slate tablet – one of several devices expected to be unveiled at Google’s hardware event on Tuesday.

While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones will be the stars of the show, Google frequently uses these press events to show off a variety of upcoming products, such as smart speakers, VR headsets, accessories, or even laptops, as was the case at last year’s event. We still don’t know everything that Google will bring to its latest event, but a Chrome OS tablet that could take on Microsoft’s Surface Pro line appears to be on the docket.

This isn’t the first time the Pixel Slate has leaked. Codenamed ‘Nocturne,’ the real name of the tablet was confirmed by Android Police’s David Ruddock late last month. We also saw the tablet in all its glory thanks to accessory maker Brydge, which appears to be making an attachable keyboard accessory for the Pixel Slate.

Image Source: MySmartPrice

Rumors suggest that the Pixel Slate will feature a touchscreen display, front- and rear-facing cameras, front-facing stereo speakers, and a USB-C port. Google will also offer a capacitive stylus and a detachable keyboard cover, but it’s unclear which, if either, will come included in the retail box of the Pixel Slate tablet. You can see a detailed image of the keyboard cover below, which appears to have a button dedicated to launching Google Assistant:

Google is likely to unveil the Pixel Slate alongside the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Stand wireless charger, and a new Google Home model or two on Tuesday, October 9th at 11 AM ET. If you want to know more about the products to expect at the event, check our helpful roundup that we published at the end of last week.