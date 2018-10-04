There’s no reason to buy the LG V40 ThinQ right now

LG on Wednesday unveiled the V40 ThinQ for the second time in less than two weeks, although it finally revealed all the details about its new flagship. That said, there’s little to no reason to buy the handset right now. Even if you’re a fan of LG phones, you’d better wait a few weeks, because this October happens to be one of the most exciting months for Android in recent years.

A bunch of new Android devices are set to launch this month, with the V40 being the first of them, here’s the complete list:

October 3rd: LG V40 ThinQ

October 4th: Nokia 7.1 Plus

October 9th: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

October 10th: Razer Phone 2

October 11th: Samsung Galaxy A9

October 16th: Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20

October 17th: OnePlus 6T

October 18th: Asus ROG Phone

October 26th: Huawei Honor Magic 2

As you can see, we’re expecting a bunch of new flagship handsets to launch this month as well as a few mid-ranged devices. But if you’re willing to pay $900 to almost $1,000 for the V40, then you’re shopping for a flagship device. And if that’s the case, then you have better options ahead.

Hardware

When it comes to specs, most of these flagships will be powered by the same Snapdragon 845 chipset, including the V40 — the Mate 20 series will have even faster chips than everyone else.

So it’s pretty clear that the V40 won’t be the fastest of the bunch. And of the Snapdragon 845 models, we expect the OnePlus 6T to stand out when it comes to speed. And the gaming phones about to come out, including the Razer and Asus phones, are going to be just as powerful.

Therefore, if specs are all that matter, the V40 can wait.

Software

There’s no question about it; the Pixel 3 is the clear winner in the software department. Not just because it’s launching with Android 9.0 Pie on board, but mostly because it’ll get guaranteed fast Android updates for at least two years going forward.

Camera

The V40’s major advantage is that it ships with a total of five cameras, including three on the back and two on the front. But the Mate 20 Pro will have just as many cameras. And the Huawei device will pack a speedier processor, as well as various other tricks under hood, including features no other Android smartphone has.

Then there’s the Pixel 3 series, which will likely provide an even better camera experience than the Pixel 2.

Novel features

Aside from the camera and sound, the V40 ThinQ isn’t going to get you any new features. The fingerprint sensor is still on the back, a clear hint that the dual camera setup on the front doesn’t also do 3D face recognition. Comparatively, the Mate 20 Pro will deliver a bunch of novelties not available on any other 2018 phone, if this leak is accurate. The OnePlus 6T also stands out this October, for hiding the fingerprint sensor under the display.

Price

Of all these October devices, the OnePlus 6T will easily offer you the best price, as it’s rumored to cost about half of what you’d pay on the V40. That’s $550 for the OnePlus 6T according to rumors compared to at least $900 for the V40 — the price can go all the way up to $980 if you go with Verizon.

The Pixel 3 will come with a premium price, as expected, but the phone is still likely to be more affordable than the V40. Even the cheapest Pixel 3 XL might be more affordable than the new LG phone. The Mate 20 Pro, meanwhile, is likely to cost at least as much as the V40, but it’ll deliver better specs, new features, and a triple main camera.

Finally, with the holiday season almost upon us, it’s likely the price of the V40 will drop in the coming months. Yes, LG is throwing your way a free 256GB card and a DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Gimbal if you preorder quickly, but that’s not necessarily a good reason to get the V40 before checking out all the other flagships launching this month.