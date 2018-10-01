Report: New Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 still won’t have USB-C ports

Microsoft on Tuesday will update its Surface notebook lines with the new Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 models. Neither laptop, however, will deliver any significant upgrade. There’s not even USB-C support in store for the new devices, something that’s long been missing. A new report says that we’re looking at the usual processor update you’d expect from a new laptop generation. The good news is that both devices will be cheaper than before.

According to WinFuture, there’s no major Surface redesign planned for this year. Both the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 will have the same designs as their predecessors, although there is one novelty and that is color. Both devices will be available in black this year alongside the previous color options.

Surface fans who may have been looking forward to USB-C support, given that the new Surface Book 2 and Go already got the new port, won’t be happy to hear Microsoft didn’t redesign these two notebooks. Instead, Laptop 2 and Pro 6 will retain the mini DisplayPort, Surface Connector, and USB-A ports found on previous models.

When it comes to specs, the entry-level Surface Laptop 2 will pack an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB, and 128GB of storage. The cheapest Surface Pro 6 model will feature a Core M3 chip and 4GB of RAM. Users will be able to configure their notebooks just like in previous years, with RAM going up to 16GB, storage going up to 1TB of SSD, and up to Intel Core i7 chips.

All new Surfaces ship with Windows 10 S preinstalled, but users will be able to upgrade to the Home version for free if they so desire. The report also notes that Microsoft will also offer slightly lower prices than before, although the black versions cost more, as they’re only available for the pricier Laptop and Pro versions that have at least a Core i5 processor and at least 256GB of SSD.

Microsoft will probably confirm all these details on Tuesday, during its Surface event.