Hacker promises to take down Zuckerberg’s Facebook page as you watch live

If you don’t have anything better to do on Sunday morning, and I do mean really early on Sunday, you may as well tune in on Facebook for an exceptional Live experience. A hacker just promised that he’d take down Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page with the world watching.

It’s unusual for a hacker to pull off such stunts, but Chang Chi-yuan is a different kind of Facebook, a so-called “white hat” hacker, an expert in hunting bugs in software, including Facebook.

“Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck’s account,” he posted on Facebook, where he has more than 26,000 followers. “Scheduled to go live.”

It’s going to be 6:00 PM local time in Taiwan when Chang will start streaming, or 6:00 AM EST.

The hacker does have plenty of experience looking for bugs and earning a living from it. “I don’t want to be a proper hacker, and I don’t even want to be a hacker at all,” Chang said recently on Facebook. “I’m just bored and try to dabble so that I can earn some money.”

He’s a minor celebrity in Taiwan, Bloomberg explains, where a local bus operator sued him after hacking system and purchasing a ticket for just NT$1, which is around 3 cents. He also attacked Apple and Tesla, the report notes, although his claims haven’t been verified. His Facebook account was listed among the eight “special contributors” in Line Corp’s 2016 bug-hunters’ hall of fame.

Will he be able to delete Zuckerberg’s page? We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see — here’s where you can follow Chang’s endeavor.