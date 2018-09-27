Meet Pixel Slate, Google’s first Chrome OS tablet

In less than a week, Google will unveil a bunch of new products, including the Pixel 3 phones and plenty of Home-branded devices. Recent leaks also say that Google will launch at least one Pixelbook successor, a Chrome OS device with a detachable screen that would also work as a tablet.

A new leak now tells us the name of said device: Google Pixel Slate.

“Google Pixel Slate is the name of Google’s first Chrome OS tablet,” Android Police’s David Ruddock said on Twitter. “This name has been offered up so many times as a possibility I don’t even think it’s worthy of a story, but this is from a source I trust.”

Google Pixel Slate is the name of Google's first Chrome OS tablet. This name has been offered up so many times as a possibility I don't even think it's worthy of a story, but this is from a source I trust. — David Ruddock (@RDRv3) September 27, 2018

The Pixel Slate wouldn’t be the first Chrome tablet, as we saw such devices from other PC makers earlier this year. But it would be Google’s first. The Pixel Slate appeared online over at accessory maker Brydge, 9to5Google reports. The company has been working on a keyboard for the new Google Pixel device, which can only mean the gadget is a tablet.

Image Source: Brydge via 9to5Mac

What’s hilarious about the product listing above is that Brydge lists Hooli as the maker of the tablet, a fictitious tech company from HBO’s popular TV show Silicon Valley that’s usually associated with Google. 9to5Google used the same product name for a rumored Smart Display device part of the Home family, but it looks like that’s no longer the case.

Launch and pricing details for the Pixel Slate tablet aren’t available at the moment, but Google will tell us everything about it during its press conference next week.