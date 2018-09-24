iPhone XS Max reportedly already outselling the iPhone XS by up to four times

When Apple pulled the curtain back on the iPhone XS and XS Max two weeks ago, there weren’t many surprises left for the company to share. We knew about the three new iPhone models, the Apple Watch Series 4, and iOS 12. Even with all of the announcements already spoiled, it was still somewhat startling to see just how similar the XS would be to the X. As such, it’s no surprise at all that the XS Max has drummed up significantly more interest.

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that demand for the iPhone XS Max has been “better than expected,” outselling the 5.8-inch iPhone XS by up to 3-4 times. He also reveals that Gold and Space Gray are more popular than Silver, and 256GB is the most popular size.

Here is the full quote from Kuo’s research note regarding the explosive demand for Apple’s iPhone XS Max:

We have determined that the demand for XS Max is better than expected (3–4 times that of XS). The gold and space-grey colors are significantly more popular than the silver. 256GB is the most popular, and 512GB is subject to a serious shortage because only Samsung can currently ship NAND Flash well. We are positive that XS Max shipments will grow steadily in 4Q18 thanks to demand from Asia market and the gift season.

While the specifications for the XS and XS Max are similar (save for the displays), the similarities between the X and the XS are presumably having some effect on demand. While the XS Max may cost more than any other iPhone ever made, it does offer something that the XS can’t in the form of its massive 6.5-inch OLED display.

Similarly, the iPhone XR brings the all-screen display to a lower price range, and Kuo expects it to be a big success as well, possibly selling more than the iPhone 8 did when it launched last fall. Kuo believes that the display issues that caused Apple to delay its release to October 26th will “markedly improve” by the end of October.