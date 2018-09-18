The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards show took place last night and there’s a good chance you didn’t watch it because, well, it’s an awards show. The shows themselves might have quite as much allure these days as they have in the past, but there is still plenty of prestige that comes along with the awards themselves. On top of that, it’s always fun to see if your favorite shows have been validated or snubbed at the big awards shows like the Emmys.

This year, the big winners at the 2018 Emmy Awards were HBO and Netflix, which tied for most total Emmy awards. Netflix and HBO tallied 23 awards each, marking the first time Netflix found itself at the top of the pile, even if the honor was shared. Netflix still has bragging rights when it comes to 2018 Emmy award nominations, having topped HBO for the first time to rack up the most Emmy noms of the year. Netflix was nominated a total of 112 times, while usual frontrunner HBO racked up 108 noms in 2018.

Wondering which shows were the big winners at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards? You’ll find the complete list of winners — and losers — below, with all of the winners indicated in bold.

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Alan Taylor (“Game Of Throne”)

Jeremy Podeswa (“Game of Thrones)

Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Daniel Sackheim (“Ozark”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

D.B. Weiss (“Game Of Thrones”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Stan Lathan (“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”)

Michael Bonfiglio (“Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Marcus Raboy (“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”)

Hamish Hamilton (“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Craig Zisk (“The Looming Tower”)

Barry Levinson (“Paterno”)

Edward Berger (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus (“American Vandal”)

Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Nicholls (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch, Mark Frost (“Twin Peaks”)

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker (“USS Callister” (Black Mirror))

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Mark Cendrowski (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Jesse Peretz (“GLOW”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)