OnePlus is launching a puzzle game called ‘Crackables’ with a $30,000 ultimate gaming setup prize

Before OnePlus launches its next flagship, the OnePlus 6T, the company will kick off a puzzle game competition that has a grand prize worth $30,000. Called Crackables, the game is played online on mobile devices only and represents a partnership between Google and OnePlus.

You don’t need to install any apps, and you don’t need to buy a OnePlus phone to enter the competition. All you need to do is to point your mobile device to this link on September 18th, at 8:00 AM EST and try to solve the game as fast as possible.

??wELcoMe tO tHe ChAlLenge?? Unseal the Cube in 24 hours when #Crackables begins. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 17, 2018

The first 1,000 players who manage to make it through the first three challenges will be able to move to the next stage, which involves having OnePlus send a microcontroller to them. The winner will take home a $30,000 ultimate gaming setup, but other prizes will be available along the way.

We have no idea what to expect from Crackables. Apparently, the object of the game is to help someone escape. OnePlus describes it as a series of “Android-based crypto-puzzles” made for “tech-savvy users.” Sleep Deprivation Lab wrote the whole thing, and the puzzles need a combination of skill and speed to complete, as the puzzles are both digital and physical. We have no idea what that means other than that you’ll have to use a mobile phone to win the game.

OnePlus also worked closely with the APAC division of the Google Zoo team to develop Crackables. Your best bet, of course, is to tune in on Tuesday morning and try to beat the puzzles as fast as you can.

A teaser of the game is available above, and the full press release follows below: