How to install the public version of iOS 12 if you’re still on the beta

After months of frustrating and occasionally perilous beta testing, iOS 12 is finally available to the masses. Apple’s performance-based software upgrade is available as an iTunes or over-the-air download, and anyone running iOS 11 can make the jump to iOS 12 right now.

For users who have been on the beta profile for the last few months, the update won’t come with any big surprises. The iOS 12 GM release was already pushed to beta testers last week, which means they’ve been benefiting from the same performance enhancements for days.

But if you’ve been on the iOS 12 beta program for the last few months, the update to iOS 12 for the general population brings a rare opportunity to downgrade easily. If you have the iOS 12 beta profile installed right now, you’ll keep on getting beta software updates as Apple begins testing iOS 12.1 beta. If you’ve had enough of the beta life, you can easily downgrade right now.

All you have to do is go into Settings–>General, and scroll to the bottom where you should see an option called Profiles. Click on that, and you should see the iOS 12 Beta Software Profile. Click on that, and you should see a screen with the details of the profile.

Hit Remove Profile, and you’ll no longer be getting iOS 12 beta software updates. You’ll want to reboot to make sure, but it’s an extremely painless process. Normally, downgrading from the beta involves doing a full reset of your device from iTunes, but right now, since iOS 12 beta and general users are on the same version of the software, downgrading just takes a few moments of your time.