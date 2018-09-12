iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xr: All the specs, compared

The day many iPhones fans have been waiting for is finally here. Apple just unveiled its brand new iPhones, including the cheap iPhone Xr and the premium iPhone Xs series. All three handsets deliver essentially the same design and hardware features, although the iPhone Xr has an LCD screen and a single-lens camera on the back. The iPhone Xs models come with more RAM and storage, with the Max delivering an even bigger display and battery size than the new iPhone X successor. It’s iPhone Xs to the Max.
Here’s what you can expect from the three handsets when it comes to specs:
iPhone Xr
- Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 194g
- 6.1-inch LCD display with 1792 x 828 resolution at 326 PPI, 625cd/m2 brightness, and 1,400:1 contrast ratio (Super Retina display)
- Six-core A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine
- 3GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage options
- Camera: single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture with optical image stabilization, six-element lens
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TrueDepth camera for Face ID 3D facial recognition
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Gigabit LTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 12
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- Dual-SIM support (nano-SIM and eSIM)
- IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Battery: 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus – 25 hours (talk time), 15 hours (internet use), 16 hours (video playback), up to 65 hours (audio playback)
- Fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support
- Colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue
iPhone Xs
- Size: 143.6mm x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
- Weight: 177g
- 5.8-inch OLED True Tone display with 2436 x 1125 resolution at 458 PPI, 625cd/m2 brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (Super Retina display)
- Six-core A12 chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine
- 4GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options
- Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, and 12-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, optical image stabilization
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TrueDepth camera for Face ID 3D facial recognition
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Gigabit LTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 12
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Dual-SIM support (nano-SIM and eSIM)
- Battery: 30 minutes longer than iPhone X – 20 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 14 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)
- Fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support
- Colors: gold, space gray, silver
iPhone Xs Max
- Size: 157.5mm x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
- Weight: 208g
- 6.5-inch OLED True Tone display with 2688 x 1242 resolution at 458 PPI, 625cd/m2 brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (Super Retina display)
- Six-core A12 chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine
- 4GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options
- Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, and 12-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, optical image stabilization
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TrueDepth camera for Face ID 3D facial recognition
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Gigabit LTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 12
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Dual-SIM support (nano-SIM and eSIM)
- Battery: 90 minutes longer than iPhone X – 25 hours (talk time), 13 hours (internet use), 15 hours (video playback), up to 65 hours (audio playback)
- Fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support
- Colors: gold, space gray, silver