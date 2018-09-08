9 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Two movies you should know about are launching this week, including the extremely scary The Nun, and the John Wick-like revenge action flick Peppermint. I’d much rather watch Jennifer Garner go against a cartel before considering The Nun. But that’s just me, as the new horror movie probably has plenty of fans excited. That said, let’s move on to this week’s trailers, as we’ve got plenty of titles to check out. Sadly, there’s no Captain Marvel trailer this week, but we must be getting closer to its release.

Assassination Nation

This isn’t the first time we see an Assassination Nation trailer, a thriller about a quiet American town which goes berserk for no apparent reason. Expect it in cinemas on September 21st.

At Eternity’s Gate

If you’ve ever wanted to see Willem Dafoe play Vincent van Gogh, At Eternity’s Gate is your chance. The biography launches on November 16th, with Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, and Mads Mikkelsen starring in the movie.

Halloween

Speaking of scary movies, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her Halloween role, for a final confrontation with Michael Myers — well, who’s to say it’s final, we may still see sequels for this one. The film launches on October 19th, just in time for Halloween.

Instant Family

Want to see Mark Wahlberg play a dad again? Instant Family is for you. Wahlberg and Rose Byrne play a couple that’s about to adopt a bunch of kids. Things will go wrong starting November 16th:

Kursk

When you hear the word “Kursk,” you’ll instinctively think about the pivotal World War 2 battle on the Eastern front or the Russian submarine disaster from a few years ago. In either case, it’s a story that has Russians in it. Léa Seydoux and Colin Firth star in the Kursk movie about the latter historical event, the submarine tragedy.

The Favorite

The Favorite is also a movie depicting historical events set in the early 18th century England. It’s the story of Queen Anne’s and her close lady friends and helpers. The film opens on November 23rd, featuring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

This is the final trailer for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. It’s the same Nutcracker story you expect to see around Christmas. It’s just told differently, by an impressive cast, including Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, and Helen Mirren.

The Oath

Thanksgiving, family, and a politically divided America. What could go wrong? Well, The Oath is a comedy that looks all that, coming this October to a cinema near you.

Wildlife

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, Wildlife is a heartbreaking story about a couple’s divorce as witnessed by their boy.