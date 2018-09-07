Best Buy slashes Apple Watch Series 3 prices by $300 for one day only

With less than a week to go until Tim Cook takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, today might not be the best day to go out and buy a new Apple device. That said, if you weren’t planning on paying full price for an Apple Watch anyway, you might want to check out Best Buy’s Deal of the Day today.

For one day only, Best Buy is slashing the price of multiple Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Edition models by $300. While the price of the Series 3 is sure to drop once the Series 4 is announced on September 12th, it definitively won’t drop by $300. So if you’re not all that concerned about owning the latest and greatest smartwatch from Apple (even if it does have a larger display), this is probably the best deal you’re going to see.

There aren’t a ton of Apple Watch models available as part of the sale, but these are the five best deals:

Remember, the Deals of the Day are only available for the next few hours, so take advantage of this deal as soon as possible or forever hold your peace. And tune in to Apple’s special event on September 12th at 10 AM PT.