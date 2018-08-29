Every PS4, PS3 and Vita game you can download for free in September

In what might be the most top-heavy lineup in the history of the PlayStation Plus free games program, Sony is giving everyone with a PS Plus subscription a free copy of Destiny 2. Best of all, you don’t have to wait until next Tuesday — you can head to the PlayStation Store right now and grab Destiny 2 for free. This should be enough time for everyone to download the game before the 24 hour free trial of the new Gambit mode begins on September 1st.

With the Forsaken expansion arriving next week, Destiny 2 is the clear highlight of the month, but Sony is also giving away the remastered version of God of War III for the PS4. It’s a very different game that the outstanding God of War reboot that hit PS4 earlier this year, but it’s still a great action game if you haven’t played it.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in September:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, September 4th. As always, you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.