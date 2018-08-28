Heartbreaking ‘Avengers 4’ theory goes viral: The perfect ending for a beloved hero

With each day that gets us closer to next year’s Avengers 4, we find new spoilers as well as new clues that prove various characters survived the killings in Infinity War. But even though we expect all the heroes who died when Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Infinity War to be resurrected, some deaths may still be permanent. For Avengers 4 to be as successful as the first Infinity movie, we have to witness real sacrifices in the next film, and we already have a few candidates for those heroic deaths.

A fan went even further, imagining a heartbreaking Avengers 4 credits scene that would provide a beloved character the perfect ending.

It’s no secret that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark are among the most likely Marvel characters to be eliminated for good. That also makes them the most likely to die. Both Captain America and Iron Man proved they’re willing to sacrifice themselves for the greater good, and the former already gave up his life — well, everyone thought he did, Stark included — to save the world from certain doom. Iron Man was close, but he did survive that New York battle.

Because Chris Evans already suggested that he’ll no longer reprise the role after these Avengers movies, many people believed he’d soon die. I thought that Thanos would kill Captain America in Wakanda, and there’s a fan theory that says that it may have happened. But Cap came back to fight another day, so his death might take place in Avengers 4.

That’s where the fan theory comes in. But before that, let’s take a look at a scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron:

Now here’s the fan theory that was posted on Twitter a few days ago:

WHAT IF STEVE DIES IN AVENGERS 4 AND THE POST CREDIT SCENE IS HIM WALKING INTO AN OLD EMPTY DANCE HALL (the one in the aou vision) AND YOU HEAR PEGGY'S VOICE SAYING "youre late…" — shai stark (@quill_rocket) August 24, 2018

This theory went viral because the entire thing is a callback to the end of the first Captain America movie. In that scene, Rogers realizes he’s not going to survive. So does Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), yet they keep talking about the dance they had planned, just as Rogers is crashing the plane. Here’s that scene:

Of course, Steve never made it to that dance, and he ended up being frozen for decades. He was eventually reunited Peggy, but she was already on her deathbed:

With all that in mind, it’s too early to talk about the Avengers 4 credits scenes at this time. They’ll surely be used to tease the next movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home, which debuts soon after the Avengers 4.

But if Steve Rogers were to die for real in the next Avengers picture, then seeing him and Peggy dance in some sort of afterlife, as this fan theory suggests — or inside the Soul Stone? — may give Captain America the perfect exit. On the other hand, ComicBook reminds us that Atwell might make a cameo in Avengers 4 and that leaked set photos revealed the film will also feature scenes set in the 40s. If Peggy is back, then maybe a time-traveling Cap might join her. And maybe that’s how they end up getting their dance, even if that means messing with the timeline. The actress who plays Peggy doesn’t have a credit in the upcoming Avengers movie, however.