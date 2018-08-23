‘Xbox All Access’ bundles Xbox Live, Game Pass, and a console for one monthly cost

Microsoft will soon unveil an Xbox All Access subscription plan that will give gamers an easy way to experience all that the Xbox One has to offer without spending a fortune up front. Windows Central reports that Microsoft will bundle either an Xbox One X or Xbox One S console with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for a monthly fee. The Xbox One X plan will cost $35/month over 24 months, while the Xbox One S plan will cost around $22/month.

Most Xbox One S bundles retail for around $300, while Xbox One X bundles start at around $500. A year of Xbox Live Gold costs $59.99, and Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99/month. All told, the Xbox All Access plan should end up costing slightly less than buying everything up front, and you get to keep the hardware after 24 months is up.

If you’re wondering why Microsoft didn’t announce the upcoming plan during its Gamescom 2018 live stream, that’s because Xbox All Access will initially only be available in the United States. It will be available through Microsoft retail stores, and there’s a chance that other retailers will offer it as well. If Xbox All Access sees success in the US, it could make its way to other territories in the future.

No word on when we should expect Microsoft to officially announce the service, but as for the validity of the report, both The Verge and Windows Central have been able to confirm the existence of Xbox All Access. As Sony continues to pace Microsoft in console sales this generation, it makes sense for Microsoft to experiment with new ways to get its hardware and services in the hands of people who might not want to spend $300+ all at once.