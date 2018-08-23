Apple just released iOS 12 beta 10 and public beta 9

Apple is out with an updated iOS 12 developer beta and a new public beta today, the new build coming just three days after the release of the ninth beta for developers and eight for the public. It an odd hour indeed, but Apple tossed its normal iOS beta schedule out the window long ago.

The iPhone maker has started to pick up the pace since last Monday, in fact, when Apple launched and then almost immediately yanked back a seventh iOS 12 developer beta. Then we got a more stable version with the release of the eighth beta, and now Apple is back to a fast clip of updates, with iOS 12 developer beta 10 and its corresponding public beta now in the wild.

As a reminder, Apple warns people on the developer beta channel not to install the software on a device that’s your daily driver, advice that many of you always ignore. You’re a little safer if you stick to the public release version of the iOS beta, which is usually the same as the developer version but out slightly later so any bugs can be addressed. As stable as iOS 12 has been so far though, you’re definitely safe.

Apple is packing iOS 12, you’ll recall, with tons of new features to hopefully make devices even faster and respond better. The changes and new features include everything from new Animoji characters on the iPhone X, new camera effects for Messages and Facetime, new shortcuts for Siti, time management tools and more.

Whether you’re on the developer beta or the public beta, the new versions are available immediately as over the air (OTA) updates. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which includes iPhones going all the way back to the iPhone 5S. The full list is below:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation